WATCH: Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Opens Up On Special Bond With Nana Patekar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Basit Ali remembered actor Nana Patekar following his demise.

Their three-decade bond included regular calls and family support.

Patekar also checked on Basit after his heart-related procedure.

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has paid an emotional tribute to veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar, recalling a friendship that he claimed began in 1994 and continued for more than three decades. Basit remembered the actor not just for his celebrated performances but also for the compassion he showed during some of the most difficult moments of his life. Patekar’s demise on October 8, 2026, at the age of 75 has prompted tributes from admirers across different fields.

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali’s emotional tribute to Nana Patekar is a beautiful reminder of a friendship that transcended borders. He recalled how the Bollywood legend stayed in touch for decades, checked on his mother during her illness, and reached out after Basit’s own… pic.twitter.com/hXa1RMY7Nj October 8, 2026

Basit Ali Remembers Nana Patekar’s Bond

For Basit Ali, the loss is deeply personal, with the former Pakistan batter recalling the regular conversations and thoughtful gestures that defined their relationship.

"Early in the morning I heard sad news. Our very dear brother, friend, and living legend is no longer in this world, Nana Patekar Sahab has passed away. What a person he was, he acted in movies exactly as he was in real life. We had nicknamed Latif as ‘Nana’. Because of Nana Patekar, we first talked back in 1994, and it all started from there,"

Basit revealed that he and Patekar usually spoke once or twice a month.

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Their conversations were not limited to professional matters, as the actor also maintained a close connection with the cricketer’s family.

"Now there are so many memories. Usually, we spoke once or twice every month. When my mother was alive and in the hospital, Nana Ji called every week. He offered many prayers, talked at length with my mother, and listened to old stories."

The former cricketer particularly remembered how Patekar supported him following his mother’s death.

The actor’s simple but heartfelt words stayed with Basit, reflecting the concern he showed for his friend beyond their regular conversations.

Actor Checked On Basit After Heart Treatment

The former Pakistan cricketer also recalled how Patekar reached out when he was recovering from a heart-related medical procedure.

Even during that period, the actor made sure to ask about his condition and encouraged him to get in touch when he felt better.

"When my mother passed away, he told me, ‘Hey Basit, take care of yourself now’. And when I had my heart issue and returned home, I received a message asking about my health and telling me to call when I felt better."

"When I called him back, he inquired about how everything went, including the stent placement,"

Basit Ali’s memories offer a glimpse into Patekar’s personal side, highlighting a friendship that crossed borders and endured through grief, illness and changing circumstances.