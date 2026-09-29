WATCH: Pakistan Star Azam Reacts To His Own Death, Video Goes Viral: 'Accha Player Tha Bechara'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan cricketer Azam Khan targeted by a fake death report.

Khan humorously dismissed the hoax in a widely shared video.

Incident highlights growing menace of social media misinformation targeting celebrities.

Social media misinformation has taken a bizarre turn as Pakistan cricketer Azam Khan recently became the target of a completely fabricated death report online. Instead of reacting with anger or issuing a formal legal statement, the wicketkeeper-batter chose to brush off the cruel hoax with a heavy dose of dark humor, leaving his friends and fans amused.

In a video that has rapidly gone viral across multiple platforms, the 28-year-old can be seen sitting with his companions, laughing heartily over the absurd claims circulating on the internet. Shrugging off the fake news with total nonchalance, Azam sarcastically joked about himself: “Accha player tha bechara. Kal hi Pakistan ke liye khelne waala tha (He was a good player, poor thing. He was about to play for Pakistan tomorrow).”

WATCH: Azam Khan Reacts To Fake Reports Of His Death

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaan 🇵🇰🇴🇲🇬🇧 (@xhaan001)

The lighthearted reaction has drawn widespread attention, highlighting the growing menace of unverified digital content. False death reports and AI-manipulated hoaxes targeting sports stars and celebrities have become an increasingly common plague across social media networks, making rapid verification nearly impossible for unsuspecting fans.

Azam Khan's Recent Career And Domestic Stint

On the cricketing front, Azam last featured in Pakistan colours during the T20 World Cup clash against the United States in Dallas on June 6, 2024. Across 14 T20 International appearances, the right-hander has accumulated 88 runs.

Despite missing out on recent national squad selections, he remains a prominent fixture in domestic circuits. During the 2026 Pakistan Super League, the Karachi Kings secured his services for a lucrative PKR 3.25 crore at the auction. He rewarded the franchise's faith with a blistering knock of 74 against Rawalpindi, earning a spot on the team's official retention list for the upcoming PSL campaign.