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HomeSportsCricketJackpot For Pakistan Players! PCB's New Contracts Come With Huge Pay Rise

Jackpot For Pakistan Players! PCB's New Contracts Come With Huge Pay Rise

Under the revised structure, players placed in the PCB's A and B categories are expected to be the biggest beneficiaries.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 09:48 AM (IST)

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly finalised the salary structure and match fees under its revamped central contracts, with players set to receive a substantial financial boost. According to reports, match fees for Pakistan cricketers have nearly doubled, with Test specialists now expected to earn up to PKR 1.5 million (5,08,407 INR) per match, compared to PKR 800,000 (2,71,150 INR) under the previous system.

The new contract framework is said to have been introduced under the leadership of Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson and former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, offering enhanced remuneration and performance-based incentives.

Also Read | Next Cricket Sensation? 15-Year-Old From Bihar Smashes Unbeaten 306 Off 126 Balls

Bigger Retainers and Performance Bonuses

Under the revised structure, players placed in the PCB's A and B categories are expected to be the biggest beneficiaries. Along with match fees, they will reportedly receive a monthly retainer of up to PKR 5 million (16,94,692 INR). PCB has also introduced special bonus provisions linked to success in major tournaments.

Players who help Pakistan win an ICC event will receive a bonus worth 500% of their match fee, while triumphing in the Asia Cup will earn them a 300% bonus.

Meanwhile, players in the C category, primarily those involved in T20 and franchise cricket, are expected to receive monthly retainers of up to PKR 1.5 million (5,08,407 INR). B-category players could earn retainers of around PKR 1.8 million (6,10,089 INR) per month. PCB has yet to reveal the final list of players who will receive central contracts.

Estimated Annual Earnings

Pakistan Test-only players - PKR 4.8 crore (approx. INR 1.62 crore)

Pakistan Test and ODI players - PKR 6 crore (approx. INR 2 crore)

Pakistan ODI and T20 players - PKR 2.16 crore (approx. INR 73 lakh)

Pakistan T20 and league-cricket players - PKR 1.18 crore (approx. INR 40 lakh)

Revised Match Fees

Test match fee - PKR 15 lakh (approx. INR 5 lakh)

ODI match fee - PKR 7.5 lakh (approx. INR 2.54 lakh)

T20I match fee - PKR 5 lakh (approx. INR 1.6 lakh)

The revised contracts represent one of the most lucrative pay structures introduced by PCB in recent years, significantly increasing both guaranteed earnings and performance-based rewards for Pakistan's cricketers.

Before You Go

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Published at : 19 Jun 2026 09:48 AM (IST)
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Pakistan Cricket PCB Pakistan PCB New Contracts
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