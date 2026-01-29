Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketPakistan Cricket Board Confirms T20 World Cup 2026 Participation, Ends Clash With ICC: Reports

Pakistan Cricket Board Confirms T20 World Cup 2026 Participation, Ends Clash With ICC: Reports

Despite initial boycott threats due to ICC "double standards," Pakistan's cricket team is preparing for the T20 World Cup 2026. Logistical arrangements are underway.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 04:33 PM (IST)
Following a period of intense friction with the ICC and BCCI, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appears ready to move forward. The national squad is scheduled to land in Colombo on February 2 to begin their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, according to Telecom Asia Sport.

Despite initial threats of a boycott, logistical preparations are in full swing, with a warm-up fixture against Ireland already slated for February 4 at the Sinhalese Sports Club.

Navigating Diplomatic Tensions

The standoff began when the PCB criticized the ICC for what it termed "double standards." This was sparked by the removal of Bangladesh from the tournament after the BCB cited security concerns regarding travel to India. 

However, India was permitted to play the 2025 Champions Trophy at a neutral venue in Dubai, ICC replaced Bangladesh with Scotland rather than offering a similar compromise. 

After high-level consultations involving Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, President Asif Zardari, and former chairmen Ramiz Raja and Najam Sethi, PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi has been encouraged to prioritize participation.

Logistics and Player Readiness

While an official public confirmation is expected by early next week, the internal machinery is moving. The team is booked to depart Lahore alongside the Australian squad via an Air Lanka flight. Players have been instructed to maintain a competitive mindset, with many already prepared for a month-long stint abroad. 

Experts and former officials have specifically cautioned against boycotting the high-stakes clash against India on February 15, noting that such a move could have long-term repercussions for Pakistani cricket.

Looking Ahead to the Tournament

The upcoming days are critical for the board. Mohsin Naqvi is expected to provide a final verdict on the team's status between January 30 and February 2. 

For now, the focus remains on the cricket, as Pakistan looks to transition from boardroom debates to the pitch in Sri Lanka, aiming to put the recent administrative turmoil behind them.

T20 World Cup 2026 schedule for Pakistan

Date Fixture Venue Time (IST)
Feb 4 Pakistan vs Ireland (Warm-up) SSC, Colombo 5:00 PM
Feb 7 Pakistan vs Netherlands SSC, Colombo 11:00 AM
Feb 10 Pakistan vs USA SSC, Colombo 7:00 PM
Feb 15 Pakistan vs India R. Premadasa, Colombo 7:00 PM
Feb 18 Pakistan vs Namibia SSC, Colombo 3:00 PM

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the Pakistan squad arrive in Colombo for the T20 World Cup 2026?

The Pakistan national squad is scheduled to land in Colombo on February 2nd to begin their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign.

Has Pakistan confirmed their participation in the T20 World Cup 2026?

While an official public confirmation is pending, internal preparations are underway, and the PCB chief is expected to give a final verdict between January 30th and February 2nd.

Who will Pakistan play against in their warm-up match?

Pakistan will play a warm-up fixture against Ireland on February 4th at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.

What was the reason for the friction between the PCB and the ICC?

The PCB criticized the ICC for perceived 'double standards,' particularly concerning Bangladesh's removal from the tournament due to security concerns in India, while India was allowed to play the Champions Trophy at a neutral venue.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 29 Jan 2026 04:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Cricket Board ICC T20 World Cup 2026 PCB Vs ICC
Advertisement
