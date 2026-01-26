Pakistan Could Go Bankrupt If It Boycotts 2026 T20 World Cup, Loss Could Run Into Crores

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Fresh uncertainty surrounds Pakistan’s participation in the 2026 T20 World Cup, despite the team already being announced. The development comes after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday to discuss the issue. According to sources, the Pak Prime Minister has asked officials to take a final call either this Friday or early next week. The delay has sparked speculation over a possible boycott-a move that could carry serious financial and sporting consequences for Pakistan cricket.

ICC Revenue At Risk If Pakistan Pulls Out

According to a Hindustan Times report citing ICC sources, any last-minute withdrawal from the tournament would be treated as a breach of the participation agreement. In such a scenario, Pakistan risks losing its annual share of ICC revenue.

The PCB currently receives 5.75 percent of the ICC’s yearly revenue pool, amounting to approximately USD 34.5 million, roughly Rs 966 crore. If Pakistan opts out of the World Cup, this entire amount could be withheld.

The report also noted that if the decision is taken purely on government advice, the ICC may view it as an attempt to politicise the sport. This could have wider implications beyond financial penalties, potentially affecting Pakistani players’ eligibility to participate in lucrative overseas T20 leagues.

Cricket administrators warn that such a move could further isolate Pakistan within global cricketing structures, at a time when the board is already facing financial pressures.

Squad Named Amid Growing Uncertainty

Despite the unresolved situation, Pakistan has already announced its squad for the tournament. Salman Ali Agha has been named captain, leading a line-up that includes Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan and Usman Tariq.

Wicketkeeping duties are set to be shared between Khawaja Mohammad Nafe and Sahibzada Farhan, while Mohammad Salman Mirza also features in the squad.

While preparations continue on paper, the final decision now rests with Pakistan’s political leadership. With billions in revenue and players’ international prospects potentially on the line, cricketing experts say the coming days will be critical for the PCB.

For now, Pakistan’s World Cup campaign remains uncertain-caught between sporting commitments and political considerations.

Related Video Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi