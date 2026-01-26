Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketPakistan Could Go Bankrupt If It Boycotts 2026 T20 World Cup, Loss Could Run Into Crores

Pakistan Could Go Bankrupt If It Boycotts 2026 T20 World Cup, Loss Could Run Into Crores

Cricket administrators warn that such a move could further isolate Pakistan within global cricketing structures, at a time when the board is already facing financial pressures.

By : Neeraj Sharma | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 09:17 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Fresh uncertainty surrounds Pakistan’s participation in the 2026 T20 World Cup, despite the team already being announced. The development comes after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday to discuss the issue. According to sources, the Pak Prime Minister has asked officials to take a final call either this Friday or early next week. The delay has sparked speculation over a possible boycott-a move that could carry serious financial and sporting consequences for Pakistan cricket.

ICC Revenue At Risk If Pakistan Pulls Out

According to a Hindustan Times report citing ICC sources, any last-minute withdrawal from the tournament would be treated as a breach of the participation agreement. In such a scenario, Pakistan risks losing its annual share of ICC revenue.

The PCB currently receives 5.75 percent of the ICC’s yearly revenue pool, amounting to approximately USD 34.5 million, roughly Rs 966 crore. If Pakistan opts out of the World Cup, this entire amount could be withheld.

The report also noted that if the decision is taken purely on government advice, the ICC may view it as an attempt to politicise the sport. This could have wider implications beyond financial penalties, potentially affecting Pakistani players’ eligibility to participate in lucrative overseas T20 leagues.

Cricket administrators warn that such a move could further isolate Pakistan within global cricketing structures, at a time when the board is already facing financial pressures.

Squad Named Amid Growing Uncertainty

Despite the unresolved situation, Pakistan has already announced its squad for the tournament. Salman Ali Agha has been named captain, leading a line-up that includes Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan and Usman Tariq.

Wicketkeeping duties are set to be shared between Khawaja Mohammad Nafe and Sahibzada Farhan, while Mohammad Salman Mirza also features in the squad.

While preparations continue on paper, the final decision now rests with Pakistan’s political leadership. With billions in revenue and players’ international prospects potentially on the line, cricketing experts say the coming days will be critical for the PCB.

For now, Pakistan’s World Cup campaign remains uncertain-caught between sporting commitments and political considerations.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Also read
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 09:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup Pakistan Cricket Team Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘Deal Almost Finalised’: Commerce Secretary Confirms India-EU Trade Pact To Start Next Year
‘Deal Almost Finalised’: Commerce Secretary Confirms India-EU Trade Pact To Start Next Year
Cities
7 Killed In Massive Kolkata Warehouse Fire In Nazirabad, Several Others Injured
7 Killed In Massive Kolkata Warehouse Fire In Nazirabad, Several Others Injured
World
Under Trump Threats, Canada Pivots To India For Billion-Dollar Trade Deal, PM Carney To Visit Soon
Under Trump Threats, Canada Pivots To India For Billion-Dollar Trade Deal, PM Carney To Visit Soon
Cricket
Pakistan's 'Shameful' Plan To Disrupt T20 World Cup Over ICC-Bangladesh Row
Pakistan's 'Shameful' Plan To Disrupt T20 World Cup Over ICC-Bangladesh Row
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav Exchange Sharp Verbal Blows
Avimukteshwaranand Controversy: Keshav Maurya Slams ‘Crocodile Tears’ Saints Amid Avimukteshwaranand Controversy
Breaking News: Shankaracharya Dharna Enters 9th Day, CM Yogi Adityanath Says No One Above Constitution
Republic Day 2026: President Draupadi Murmu Departs with Chief Guests After Ceremony
Breaking News: PM Modi Leaves Convoy, Walks Among Public at Republic Day Event
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget