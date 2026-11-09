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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Pakistan's Comedic Fielding! Three Players Fumble Simple Catch Against India In U-19 Asia Cup

WATCH: Pakistan's Comedic Fielding! Three Players Fumble Simple Catch Against India In U-19 Asia Cup

Three Pakistan fielders converged on a simple catch against India but ended up letting it drop in a hilarious U-19 Asia Cup moment.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 09 Nov 2026 09:26 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Three Pakistani fielders bizarrely dropped a catch during India's innings.
  • Confusion among players allowed the ball to drop untouched.
  • Hamza Zahoor's unbeaten 107 led Pakistan to a crucial victory.

IND vs PAK: Pakistan may have beaten India in a dramatic U-19 Asia Cup encounter, but one moment on the field gave the Indian camp plenty to smile about. Three Pakistani players converged on a catch, only for confusion to take over and allow the ball to drop untouched. The bizarre incident unfolded during the 44th over of India's innings. With the scoreboard reading 202 and only one wicket remaining, Indian batsman Kavya Patel attempted to attack it but got a thick top edge, sending the ball soaring into the air.

Three Fielders, One Catch And Plenty Of Confusion

What followed was an awkward sequence for Pakistan.

Mohammed Sayyam, Hamza Zahoor and Usman Khan all moved towards the descending ball, seemingly expecting one of the others to complete the catch.

However, none of the three committed to taking it.

Read More: Fermin Lopez Brace Fires Barcelona To Stunning Comeback Win Over Atletico Madrid

Just as the ball came within reach, they backed away from each other, leaving it to land safely on the ground.

It was an unusual fielding lapse in a high-pressure contest, and the clip offered a light-hearted moment amid an otherwise intense India-Pakistan battle.

Hamza Zahoor Powers Pakistan To Thrilling Win

The on-field comedy did not prevent Pakistan from securing an important victory.

Chasing India's 209-run target, Pakistan found themselves in serious trouble at 61/5 before Zahoor produced a match-winning effort.

Zahoor remained unbeaten on 107, while Hasnain Dar contributed 38.

Their 107-run partnership transformed the chase and put Pakistan back in control. The side eventually crossed the finish line with fewer than two overs remaining, winning by three wickets.

Earlier, Arjun Rajput had kept India competitive with a fighting 107, helping the team reach 208 before being bowled out.

Pakistan's bowlers shared the workload, with Ali Raza, Rizwanullah and Niqab Shafiq claiming three wickets apiece.

The result took Pakistan to the top of Group A with four points, while Zahoor's century proved decisive in a memorable contest.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the unusual incident during the match?

During India's innings, three Pakistani fielders (Mohammed Sayyam, Hamza Zahoor, Usman Khan) converged on a catch but failed to commit, letting the ball drop due to confusion.

Who was Pakistan's top performer in their win against India?

Hamza Zahoor scored an unbeaten 107 runs, forming a crucial 107-run partnership with Hasnain Dar. His century led Pakistan to chase down India's 209-run target.

What was the final score and outcome of the match?

Pakistan chased India's 209-run target, winning by three wickets with fewer than two overs remaining. This victory placed Pakistan at the top of Group A with four points.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Nov 2026 09:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
U-19 Asia Cup Asia Cup IND Vs PAK India VS Pakistan
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