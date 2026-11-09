Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Three Pakistani fielders bizarrely dropped a catch during India's innings.

Confusion among players allowed the ball to drop untouched.

Hamza Zahoor's unbeaten 107 led Pakistan to a crucial victory.

IND vs PAK: Pakistan may have beaten India in a dramatic U-19 Asia Cup encounter, but one moment on the field gave the Indian camp plenty to smile about. Three Pakistani players converged on a catch, only for confusion to take over and allow the ball to drop untouched. The bizarre incident unfolded during the 44th over of India's innings. With the scoreboard reading 202 and only one wicket remaining, Indian batsman Kavya Patel attempted to attack it but got a thick top edge, sending the ball soaring into the air.

Three Fielders, One Catch And Plenty Of Confusion

"Pehle aap, pehle aap" thoda bhaari pad gaya 😬



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What followed was an awkward sequence for Pakistan.

Mohammed Sayyam, Hamza Zahoor and Usman Khan all moved towards the descending ball, seemingly expecting one of the others to complete the catch.

However, none of the three committed to taking it.

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Just as the ball came within reach, they backed away from each other, leaving it to land safely on the ground.

It was an unusual fielding lapse in a high-pressure contest, and the clip offered a light-hearted moment amid an otherwise intense India-Pakistan battle.

Hamza Zahoor Powers Pakistan To Thrilling Win

The on-field comedy did not prevent Pakistan from securing an important victory.

Chasing India's 209-run target, Pakistan found themselves in serious trouble at 61/5 before Zahoor produced a match-winning effort.

Zahoor remained unbeaten on 107, while Hasnain Dar contributed 38.

Their 107-run partnership transformed the chase and put Pakistan back in control. The side eventually crossed the finish line with fewer than two overs remaining, winning by three wickets.

Earlier, Arjun Rajput had kept India competitive with a fighting 107, helping the team reach 208 before being bowled out.

Pakistan's bowlers shared the workload, with Ali Raza, Rizwanullah and Niqab Shafiq claiming three wickets apiece.

The result took Pakistan to the top of Group A with four points, while Zahoor's century proved decisive in a memorable contest.