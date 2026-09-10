'IPL Connection': Pakistan Coach Branded 'Indian Agent' By Cricket Legend

Rashid Latif, former Pakistan captain, has sparked major controversy by targeting new Test head coach Mike Hesson, implicitly labeling him an "Indian agent" due to his previous background in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The explosive remarks surfaced right as Pakistan's struggles on the field continued during the third Test against England at Edgbaston.

Mid-Series Management Shake-Up

Down 0-2 in the series, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made a sudden, radical shift by sacking Test head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and handing the red-ball coaching duties to Hesson - who was already serving as the white-ball coach.

Despite the overhaul, Pakistan’s batting line-up folded for a paltry 133 runs in their opening innings on September 9. Opener Saim Ayub failed to open his account, though debutant bowler Razaullah provided a brief highlight by taking two wickets, including star batter Joe Root.

Latif Questions Loyalty and IPL Connections

Speaking in an interview with broadcaster Nauman Niaz, Latif raised severe doubts regarding the commitment of foreign coaches who have ties to the IPL.

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This is a former Pakistani test cricketer (Rashid Latif) calling Mike Hesson an Indian Agent indirectly via an unintelligent word salad. He is such a coward that he uses Dr Nauman Niaz to wiggle out by saying we have no evidence, we're just thinking out loud while he spews his… pic.twitter.com/1X2pGqjSjY — कुशल मेहरा (@kushal_mehra) September 10, 2026

Questions Over Commitment

Comparing foreign appointments to former coach Bob Woolmer - whom he praised for high loyalty - Latif asserted that any coach coming off IPL stints naturally invites skepticism regarding their dedication to Pakistan cricket. While praising former coach Mickey Arthur's professionalism, Latif criticized the PCB for hiring personnel with Indian league associations, suggesting the board takes actions that undermine national interest.

Latif urged authorities to conduct thorough background checks and loyalty screenings on foreign coaching staff before offering them national contracts.

When interviewer Nauman Niaz specifically brought up Hesson's name, Latif attempted to step back, claiming he "hadn't named anyone," though his insinuation remained unambiguous throughout the exchange.