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English NewsSportsCricket'IPL Connection': Pakistan Coach Branded 'Indian Agent' By Cricket Legend

'IPL Connection': Pakistan Coach Branded 'Indian Agent' By Cricket Legend

Speaking in an interview with broadcaster Nauman Niaz, Latif raised severe doubts regarding the commitment of foreign coaches who have ties to the IPL.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 10 Sep 2026 02:11 PM (IST)

Rashid Latif, former Pakistan captain, has sparked major controversy by targeting new Test head coach Mike Hesson, implicitly labeling him an "Indian agent" due to his previous background in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The explosive remarks surfaced right as Pakistan's struggles on the field continued during the third Test against England at Edgbaston.

Mid-Series Management Shake-Up

Down 0-2 in the series, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made a sudden, radical shift by sacking Test head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and handing the red-ball coaching duties to Hesson - who was already serving as the white-ball coach.

Despite the overhaul, Pakistan’s batting line-up folded for a paltry 133 runs in their opening innings on September 9. Opener Saim Ayub failed to open his account, though debutant bowler Razaullah provided a brief highlight by taking two wickets, including star batter Joe Root.

Latif Questions Loyalty and IPL Connections

Speaking in an interview with broadcaster Nauman Niaz, Latif raised severe doubts regarding the commitment of foreign coaches who have ties to the IPL.

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Questions Over Commitment

Comparing foreign appointments to former coach Bob Woolmer - whom he praised for high loyalty - Latif asserted that any coach coming off IPL stints naturally invites skepticism regarding their dedication to Pakistan cricket. While praising former coach Mickey Arthur's professionalism, Latif criticized the PCB for hiring personnel with Indian league associations, suggesting the board takes actions that undermine national interest.

Latif urged authorities to conduct thorough background checks and loyalty screenings on foreign coaching staff before offering them national contracts.

When interviewer Nauman Niaz specifically brought up Hesson's name, Latif attempted to step back, claiming he "hadn't named anyone," though his insinuation remained unambiguous throughout the exchange.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 10 Sep 2026 02:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mike Hesson Rashid Latif Pakistan Cricket IPL
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