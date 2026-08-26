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English NewsSportsCricket'Weren't Expecting It To Be This Cold': Pakistan Coach Blames Weather For England Test Thrashing

'Weren't Expecting It To Be This Cold': Pakistan Coach Blames Weather For England Test Thrashing

Pakistan bowling coach Umar Gul blamed the weather for his team’s England Test match struggles, saying the bowlers needed more time to acclimatise.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 01:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pakistan Coach Umar Gul blamed cold weather for Pakistan's first Test loss.
  • Bowlers struggled to adapt from warm conditions to cold Yorkshire.
  • Cold caused stiffness, hindering execution during England Test match.

Umar Gul ENG vs PAK Test: Pakistan bowling coach Umar Gul has pointed to the dramatic change in weather conditions as one of the reasons his team struggled during their heavy defeat to England in the first Test at Headingley. Speaking ahead of the second Test at Lord’s, Gul said Pakistan’s fast bowlers had found it difficult to adapt after arriving from the warmer conditions of the West Indies and southern England to the colder climate in Leeds.

Gul Points To Sudden Weather Change

Pakistan had toured the West Indies before travelling to England, while their practice match in Croydon was also played in relatively hot conditions.

The sudden switch to cold and rainy weather in Yorkshire, according to Gul, affected the bowlers’ ability to perform at their best.

“When we came here from WI, the weather was hot. It was a hot summer. We weren't expecting it to be this cold."

Read More: Former Australia Batsman Takes Legal Action Against School Over First Head Injury 

Gul believes the players needed more time to adjust to the conditions before being expected to deliver their best performances.

“Obviously, you need to spend some time in that cold weather. That's why we couldn't bowl that well, and we couldn't execute due to the weather. But I hope they acclimatise with the weather and do well in the next game.”

‘Bowlers Were A Little Stiff’ Says Gul

The conditions appeared to have another physical impact on Pakistan’s pace attack, with Umar Gul suggesting the cold contributed to stiffness among the bowlers.

"Because of the change in temperature, I thought the bowlers were a little stiff. You have to get used to the weather. And I hope they'll be ready for the next game"

Pakistan endured a disastrous outing at Headingley, losing by an innings and 103 runs inside three days. England posted 409 in their only innings before Pakistan’s batting line-up failed to withstand the pressure.

Salman Ali Agha led Pakistan in the absence of injured batter Babar Azam, but the visitors were unable to prevent England from taking a 1-0 series lead.

Frequently Asked Questions

What reason did Umar Gul give for Pakistan's struggle in the first Test against England?

Umar Gul attributed Pakistan's struggles to a dramatic change in weather conditions. The team arrived from warmer climates to the colder, rainy weather in Yorkshire.

How did the sudden weather change affect Pakistan's bowlers?

The sudden switch to cold and rainy weather affected the bowlers' ability to perform and execute. Gul also suggested the cold contributed to stiffness among the bowlers.

Where had Pakistan played before arriving in Leeds for the Test match?

Pakistan had toured the West Indies before travelling to England. Their practice match in Croydon was also played in relatively hot conditions.

What was the outcome of the first Test match at Headingley?

Pakistan endured a disastrous outing at Headingley, losing by an innings and 103 runs inside three days. England posted 409 in their only innings.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Aug 2026 01:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
England Vs Pakistan Umar Gul Babar Azam Salman Ali Agha
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