Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan Coach Umar Gul blamed cold weather for Pakistan's first Test loss.

Bowlers struggled to adapt from warm conditions to cold Yorkshire.

Cold caused stiffness, hindering execution during England Test match.

Umar Gul ENG vs PAK Test: Pakistan bowling coach Umar Gul has pointed to the dramatic change in weather conditions as one of the reasons his team struggled during their heavy defeat to England in the first Test at Headingley. Speaking ahead of the second Test at Lord’s, Gul said Pakistan’s fast bowlers had found it difficult to adapt after arriving from the warmer conditions of the West Indies and southern England to the colder climate in Leeds.

Gul Points To Sudden Weather Change

Pakistan had toured the West Indies before travelling to England, while their practice match in Croydon was also played in relatively hot conditions.

The sudden switch to cold and rainy weather in Yorkshire, according to Gul, affected the bowlers’ ability to perform at their best.

“When we came here from WI, the weather was hot. It was a hot summer. We weren't expecting it to be this cold."

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Gul believes the players needed more time to adjust to the conditions before being expected to deliver their best performances.

“Obviously, you need to spend some time in that cold weather. That's why we couldn't bowl that well, and we couldn't execute due to the weather. But I hope they acclimatise with the weather and do well in the next game.”

‘Bowlers Were A Little Stiff’ Says Gul

The conditions appeared to have another physical impact on Pakistan’s pace attack, with Umar Gul suggesting the cold contributed to stiffness among the bowlers.

"Because of the change in temperature, I thought the bowlers were a little stiff. You have to get used to the weather. And I hope they'll be ready for the next game"

Pakistan endured a disastrous outing at Headingley, losing by an innings and 103 runs inside three days. England posted 409 in their only innings before Pakistan’s batting line-up failed to withstand the pressure.

Salman Ali Agha led Pakistan in the absence of injured batter Babar Azam, but the visitors were unable to prevent England from taking a 1-0 series lead.