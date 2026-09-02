Pakistan Chief Selector Breaks Silence On Sacking 7 Players, Blames Babar Azam

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aaqib Javed criticised Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed's selections.

He questioned choices, citing bowling variety and unused players.

PCB intervened, sent players, changed Test coaching staff.

Pakistan cricket has been plunged deeper into turmoil after selection committee chief Aaqib Javed publicly explained the sweeping changes made ahead of the third Test against England. The former Pakistan pacer also pointed to decisions made by captain Babar Azam and head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed as a reason for the intervention.

Pakistan lost the first two Tests of the series and were unable to compete consistently, prompting the PCB to make major changes before the final match. Seven players were sent to England, while white-ball coach Mike Hesson was handed charge of the Test side.

Aaqib Javed Points Finger At Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed

Speaking to Geo TV, Aaqib said the management had failed to make important calls despite having alternatives available within the squad.

He said Pakistan had a pace-bowling all-rounder, a second wicketkeeper and fast bowler Ubaid Shah available, but those options were not being used. Aaqib claimed he spoke directly to Babar and Sarfaraz about bringing Ubaid into the playing XI.

“I spoke to the captain [Babar Azam] and coach and asked them to put Ubaid in because the other bowlers [Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali and Khurram Shahzad] are all similarly paced,” Aaqib said.

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🚨 AQIB JAVED SENDS STRONG MESSAGE🚨(Geo News)



He said - “When the coach and captain aren’t able to make decisions, someone has to take action.



The world is laughing at us because we can’t even compete.



This message will go to the team through these changes: fix your playing… — Rana Ahmad. (@AhmadRana056) September 2, 2026

He argued that Pakistan needed greater variety in its bowling attack, particularly with no batter in the top seven capable of bowling.

“No batter in our top seven bowls. We should have included an allrounder, but most importantly, get in Ubaid Shah, who bowls close to 140kph. One fast bowler changes the composition of your attack,” he said.

‘World Is Laughing At Us’

Aaqib also questioned the decision to leave Ghazi Ghori out in favour of Mohammad Rizwan as wicketkeeper. He said Salman Ali Agha's poor form could justify dropping him, but believed the team should have made other changes as well.

“I understand dropping [Salman] Agha, who's out of form, but you should have played Ghazi Ghori instead of [Mohammad] Rizwan [as the wicketkeeper],” he said.

The selector then delivered a blunt assessment of Pakistan's performance in England.

“When management fails to make tough calls, action has to be taken. We have already lost the series, and the world is laughing at us because we aren't even competing,” Aaqib said.

His comments also highlighted the extent of PCB involvement in team selection. Pakistan cricket has frequently faced criticism over board interference, and Aaqib acknowledged that officials can intervene when the team's playing combination does not match their plans.

“When decisions aren't aligned with planning, messages are sent to fix the playing XI and balance the combination,” he said.

Why Pakistan Sent Seven Players To England

Pakistan's decision to send seven new players to England came after the series had already slipped away. Aaqib defended the move, arguing that the final Test provided an opportunity to assess younger players.

“Once the series is lost and you have nothing left to lose, there is no harm in sending young players to show the world that Pakistan cricket still has talent,” he said.

The changes have therefore gone beyond a simple squad reshuffle. Pakistan have effectively used the final Test to test new personnel while also changing the coaching structure.

Mike Hesson has taken charge of the Test side, replacing Sarfaraz Ahmed, while Ashley Noffke has been brought in as bowling coach.

For Babar, the criticism comes at a particularly difficult point in his return to Test captaincy. Pakistan now face the final Test knowing that the series is already lost, while Aaqib's comments have placed the captain and management's decision-making firmly under scrutiny.