Pakistan Chief Selector Explains Real Reason Behind Demoting Shan Masood For Babar Azam

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Babar Azam reappointed Pakistan Test captain, replacing Shan Masood.

Selectors cited poor team results under Masood's captaincy.

Chief selector emphasized captain's tactical responsibility beyond individual batting.

Babar Azam returns with proven record, facing immediate challenging tours.

Pakistan’s selection committee has reappointed Babar Azam as Test captain for the upcoming tours of the West Indies and England. The tactical shift ends Shan Masood's brief tenure after a string of poor red-ball results. While Masood retained his position in the squad as a specialist batsman, the PCB decided his individual batting form could no longer mask structural leadership failures.

Aaqib Javed Cites Lack Of Desired Match Results

Chief selector Aaqib Javed confirmed that the management separated batting performances from tactical leadership when evaluating the top-order position.

"We wanted to look for a captain who could lead the team in a much better way," Aaqib Javed told reporters in Lahore, as quoted by the Associated Press. "Shan’s individual performance was good but as captain we weren’t getting the desired results."

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Masood scored two centuries during his tenure, but Pakistan suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat in Australia and an unprecedented home series loss against Bangladesh under his guidance.

A subsequent home victory over England failed to stabilise the side, as Pakistan later suffered a comprehensive 2-0 defeat in South Africa before drawing against the West Indies.

These inconsistent performances left Pakistan at the bottom of the World Test Championship table, forcing the selection committee to search for greater dressing-room authority ahead of the new cycle.

Defining Tactical Responsibilities Of Captaincy

Javed argued that modern international captaincy requires decisive action during high-pressure moments rather than just accumulating individual runs.

"The captain has a responsibility of finishing the games," Javed added via the Associated Press. "Some things are the responsibility of the team, some are the responsibility of the selectors, and some are the responsibility of the captain."

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The chief selector specified that on-field execution, maintaining the required over rate, using the Decision Review System accurately, and making tactical calls at the toss fall entirely on the leader.

The committee came to a unanimous agreement that Babar offered the most reliable option to restore tactical discipline during crucial sessions.

"There were many discussions, but the selection committee made only one recommendation, and that was Babar Azam. That’s it," Aaqib concluded.

Babar Re-Enters Frame With Superior Record

Babar returns to the helm with a proven track record, having secured ten victories from his previous twenty matches in charge.

His initial stint included series wins over South Africa, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, offering a blueprint for stability that the current selectors value.

The incoming captain faces an immediate test with a two-match series in the West Indies, followed by a demanding three-Test away tour against England.