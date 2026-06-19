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HomeSportsCricketPakistan Captain's Massive U-Turn Shocks Fans, Returns At 39

Pakistan Captain's Massive U-Turn Shocks Fans, Returns At 39

Nida revealed that she is ready to resume her cricketing career and has made herself available for national selection once again.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 03:24 PM (IST)

Former Pakistan women's cricket team captain Nida Dar has announced her return to professional cricket after stepping away from the game for an indefinite period in April 2025. The veteran all-rounder had taken a break to prioritize her mental well-being.

Sharing the update on X, Nida revealed that she is ready to resume her cricketing career and has made herself available for national selection once again.

"After taking time to focus on myself and regain my strength, I am happy to share that I am back and available for Pakistan Cricket Team once again," Dar posted on X.

"Ready to give my best, work hard and contribute whenever the team needs me. Thank you to everyone who supported me during this journey," she added.

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Expressing gratitude to her supporters, she added that she is prepared to work hard and contribute whenever the team requires her services.

Nida's last appearance for Pakistan

Nida's last appearance for Pakistan came during the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup. Following the tournament, she was left out of the central contracts list by the Pakistan Cricket Board. She had succeeded Bismah Maroof as captain after the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup, before Fatima Sana took over the leadership role ahead of the 2024 edition.

Over an illustrious international career, the 39-year-old has amassed 1,690 runs and taken 108 wickets in 112 ODIs. In T20 Internationals, she has scored 2,091 runs and picked up 144 wickets across 160 matches, cementing her status as one of Pakistan's most accomplished women's cricketers.

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Meanwhile, Pakistan's campaign in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup has gotten off to a disappointing start. Led by Fatima Sana, the side suffered defeats against India and South Africa in their opening two matches and currently occupies fifth place in Group A.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Nida Dar step away from professional cricket?

Nida Dar stepped away from the game for an indefinite period to prioritize her mental well-being. She has now announced her readiness to resume her cricketing career.

When did Nida Dar announce her return to cricket?

Nida Dar announced her return to professional cricket and availability for national selection on X. She had previously stepped away from the game in April 2025.

What was Nida Dar's last appearance for Pakistan?

Nida Dar's last appearance for Pakistan before her break was during the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup. After the tournament, she was left out of the central contracts list.

What are Nida Dar's career statistics in T20 Internationals?

In T20 Internationals, Nida Dar has amassed 2,091 runs and picked up 144 wickets across 160 matches. She is regarded as one of Pakistan's most accomplished women's cricketers.

Is Nida Dar available for selection in the Pakistan team?

Yes, Nida Dar has made herself available for national selection once again. She posted on X that she is ready to work hard and contribute whenever the team needs her.

Published at : 19 Jun 2026 03:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nida Dar Pakistan Cricket Pakistan
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