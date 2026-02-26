Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketPakistan Can Still Reach T20 World Cup Semifinals - All Qualification Scenarios Explained

Pakistan Can Still Reach T20 World Cup Semifinals - All Qualification Scenarios Explained

Pakistan qualification scenarios T20 WC semifinals: Yes, Pakistan can still qualify for T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals but they need a "Qudrat ka Nizam" miracle.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 09:14 AM (IST)

How Pakistan can qualify for T20 World Cup semifinals: In the 2026 T20 World Cup Super 8s, a New Zealand (NZ) win over Sri Lanka (SL) is a major blow to Pakistan, but it doesn't officially knock them out yet. It just makes an already steep hill much harder to climb. Essentially, New Zealand has now overtaken Pakistan in the standings, and Pakistan no longer controls their own destiny.

Before NZ vs SL Super 8 match, England was the only team from Group 2 to qualify for T20 WC semis and Pakistan, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka were all scrap-fighting for the remaining second semis spot. With NZ winning against SL, Group 2 table looks like this:

Super 8 Group 2 updated points table:

England: 4 points, 2 matches, NRR +1.491, remaining match vs New Zealand

New Zealand: 3 points, 2 matches, NRR +3.050, remaining match: vs England

Pakistan: 1 point, 2 matches, NRR -0.461, remaining Match: vs Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka: 0 point, 2 matches, NRR -2.800, remaining Match: vs Pakistan

Can Pakistan still qualify for T20 WC semis?

Yes, Pakistan can still qualify for T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals but they need a "Qudrat ka Nizam" miracle.

Since New Zealand now has 3 points and Pakistan can only reach a maximum of 3 points even if they beat Sri Lanka in their final Super 8 match; Pakistan's only hope is a Net Run Rate (NRR) battle.

The exact scenario Pakistan needs:

England must beat New Zealand: This keeps New Zealand stuck at 3 points. Ideally, England must win by a huge margin to tank NZ's Net Run Rate as this would benefit Pak.

Pakistan must beat Sri Lanka: This is non-negotiable. A loss or a washout ends Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2026 tournament campaign immediately.

The NRR Gap: Pakistan currently has a negative NRR (-0.461). They would need to beat Sri Lanka by a massive margin (or hope NZ loses to England by a massive margin) to bridge the gap and sneak into 2nd place.

The "Game Over" Scenarios

Pakistan is automatically eliminated if: New Zealand beats England. If NZ defeats England they would reach 5 points, which Pakistan cannot touch. And then NZ and England will be the two teams to qualify for T20 WC semifinals.

If Pakistan loses to Sri Lanka in their final Super 8 match or their match is washed out due to rain, it is all over for the 'Men in Green'.

Advantage for Pakistan: Pak plays the final match of the group (Feb 28). This means they will know exactly what margin they need to win by after seeing the result of the NZ vs England game on Feb 27.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Pakistan still qualify for the T20 World Cup semifinals?

Yes, Pakistan can still qualify but it requires a miracle. They need to beat Sri Lanka and hope England defeats New Zealand by a significant margin.

What must happen for Pakistan to qualify for the semifinals?

England must beat New Zealand, and Pakistan must defeat Sri Lanka. Pakistan's qualification will then depend on Net Run Rate.

What is the crucial match for Pakistan's qualification?

The match between England and New Zealand is critical. If New Zealand wins, Pakistan is eliminated.

How does Pakistan's Net Run Rate affect their chances?

Pakistan has a negative Net Run Rate and would need to win their final match by a very large margin to improve it.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 26 Feb 2026 09:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup Semifinals Pakistan IND Vs PAK Pakistan Qualification Scenarios T20 World Cup 2026 Pakistan Qualification T20 WC Semifinals
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Pakistan Can Still Reach T20 World Cup Semifinals - All Qualification Scenarios Explained
Pakistan Can Still Reach T20 World Cup Semifinals - All Qualification Scenarios Explained
Cricket
BCCI Takes Strict Action Against J&K Captain Paras Dogra For Headbutt Incident In Ranji Final
BCCI Takes Strict Action Against J&K Captain Paras Dogra For Headbutt Incident In Ranji Final
Cricket
Five Players Who Contributed To Pakistan's Downfall In T20 WC 2026; PCB To Take Action
Five Players Who Contributed To Pakistan's Downfall In T20 WC 2026; PCB To Take Action
Cricket
First-Ever T20 World Cup Final Without An Asian Team? All You Need To Know
First-Ever T20 World Cup Final Without An Asian Team? All You Need To Know
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Bhopal Uncovers Shocking Conversion & Exploitation Racket, Authorities Launch Probe
Historic Moment: PM Modi Begins Historic 9-Year-Later Visit to Israel, Major Defense Deals Expected
Breaking News: UP Shankaracharya Controversy Escalates, Congress Backs Swami Avimukteshwaranand
Exclusive: Leopard Spotted at Ghaziabad School Sends Students and Residents Into Panic
Exclusive: Dhami Leads Uttarakhand’s UCC Implementation, Ensures Religious Harmony & Women’s Rights
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
OPINION | A Watershed Moment In Bangladesh: Elections, Reform And Regional Implications
Opinion
Embed widget