No Feb 15 Match vs India - But Will Pakistan Face India In Semis If They Qualify?

HomeSportsCricketNo Feb 15 Match vs India - But Will Pakistan Face India In Semis If They Qualify?

Is it a boycott or a convenience? Pakistan Government's official X post explicitly names February 15 as the non-playing day. Fans are now questioning if this is a blatant double standard.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 12:43 PM (IST)

A major diplomatic and sporting storm has erupted following a specific directive from the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan regarding ICC World T20 2026.

In an official post on X (formerly Twitter), the government granted approval for the national team to participate in the tournament but explicitly stated that the team "shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India".

Check Post


The post clarifies the group stage situation, it has opened a Pandora’s box of allegations regarding double standards.

By naming a specific date rather than a general refusal to play India, Pakistan government has left the door open for the team to participate in semifinal or final matches against the same opponent, a move critics argue is the height of hypocrisy.

The Accusation: Picking and Choosing Rivalries

Just weeks ago, Pakistan accused ICC of "double standards" for not allowing Bangladesh to move their matches out of India for security reasons. However, this latest directive is being viewed as an even more big contradiction.

The 15th Feb Specificity: Pakistan government directive specifically targets IND-PAK group stage game in Colombo.

If Pakistan proceeds to play India in a potential knockout game (semis or final) to chase prize money and the trophy, the "security and political" justification used for February 15 would effectively be rendered void.

Commercial Convenience: Critics argue that boycotting a group match costs only points, but boycotting a final costs a championship. If Pakistan chooses to play India in semis or the final, it proves that the "boycott" is a selective political tool rather than a consistent principle.

The Road Ahead

The focus now shifts to PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi and the Pakistan team management.

If Pakistan qualifies for the knockouts and finds India standing in their way, the "15th February" directive will become the ultimate test of Pakistan's diplomatic stance.

Should they take the field for a final against India after boycotting IND-PAK Feb 15th match, it would confirm the "double standard" allegations that have already begun to circulate among fans.

ICC Rules and the Threat of Sanctions

Under the Tournament Participation Agreement (TPA), member nations are required to fulfill all scheduled fixtures.

  1. Forfeit Penalties: By refusing the February 15 match, India is automatically awarded two points.

  2. Double Standard Clause: If Pakistan attempts to "pick and choose" matches against India based on the round of the tournament, the ICC could categorize this as a breach of conduct.

  3. Financial Fallout: Sources suggest the ICC may withhold Pakistan's share of the tournament revenue, amounting to millions of dollars if they proceed with this selective boycott.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 02 Feb 2026 12:40 PM (IST)
PCB ICC T20 World Cup 2026 India VS Pakistan Government Of Pakistan Cricket Controversy
