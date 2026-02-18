Pakistan Beat Namibia To Qualify - Pak's Super 8 Matches, Dates, Venues & Timings

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Pakistan Super 8 Matches Dates, Venues, Timings, live Streaming: Pakistan has officially entered the Super 8 stage following their decisive 102-run win over Namibia today. With this, Pakistan join India as the two teams from Group A to qualify for Super 8s.

Pakistan, in their Super 8s round, are placed in Group 2 alongside New Zealand, England, and co-hosts Sri Lanka.

Here is Pakistan's confirmed schedule for Super 8 round:

Pakistan vs. New Zealand

Date: Saturday, February 21, 2026

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Pakistan vs. England

Date: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka

Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Automatic Qualification: By reaching the Super 8s, Pakistan has secured an automatic spot for 2028 T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Knockout Path: After end of Super 8s round, top two teams from Group 2 (Pakistan, New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka), will progress to the semi-finals on March 4 and 5.

IND vs PAK Rematch Potential: Pakistan can only face India again in the semi-finals or the final, as India is in Group 1 in Super 8s.

India's Super 8 Schedule

India vs South Africa

Date: Sunday, February 22

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Time: 7:00 PM IST

India vs Zimbabwe

Date: Thursday, February 26

Venue: M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Time: 7:00 PM IST

India vs West Indies

Date: Sunday, March 1

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Time: 7:00 PM IST

India has powered into the Super 8 stage with an unblemished record, finishing as the top seed in Group A after clinical performances against USA, Namibia, and arch-rivals Pakistan.

As the defending champions, India have been placed in Group 1, where they face a gauntlet of high-caliber opponents: South Africa, West Indies, and a resilient Zimbabwe side.

Every match is now a high-stakes battle for a semi-final berth. Suryakumar Yadav's men will look to maintain their winning momentum.