Pakistan Beat Namibia To Qualify - Pak's Super 8 Matches, Dates, Venues & Timings

Pakistan Super 8 schedule: For the Super 8 stage, Pakistan have been slotted into Group 2, where they will compete against New Zealand, England, and co-hosts Sri Lanka.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 07:38 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Pakistan Super 8 Matches Dates, Venues, Timings, live Streaming: Pakistan has officially entered the Super 8 stage following their decisive 102-run win over Namibia today. With this, Pakistan join India as the two teams from Group A to qualify for Super 8s.

Pakistan, in their Super 8s round, are placed in Group 2 alongside New Zealand, England, and co-hosts Sri Lanka.

Here is Pakistan's confirmed schedule for Super 8 round:

Pakistan vs. New Zealand

Date: Saturday, February 21, 2026

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Pakistan vs. England

Date: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka

Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Automatic Qualification: By reaching the Super 8s, Pakistan has secured an automatic spot for 2028 T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Knockout Path: After end of Super 8s round, top two teams from Group 2 (Pakistan, New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka), will progress to the semi-finals on March 4 and 5.

IND vs PAK Rematch Potential: Pakistan can only face India again in the semi-finals or the final, as India is in Group 1 in Super 8s.

India's Super 8 Schedule

India vs South Africa

Date: Sunday, February 22

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Time: 7:00 PM IST

India vs Zimbabwe

Date: Thursday, February 26

Venue: M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Time: 7:00 PM IST

India vs West Indies

Date: Sunday, March 1

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Time: 7:00 PM IST

India has powered into the Super 8 stage with an unblemished record, finishing as the top seed in Group A after clinical performances against USA, Namibia, and arch-rivals Pakistan.

As the defending champions, India have been placed in Group 1, where they face a gauntlet of high-caliber opponents: South Africa, West Indies, and a resilient Zimbabwe side.

Every match is now a high-stakes battle for a semi-final berth. Suryakumar Yadav's men will look to maintain their winning momentum.

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Which teams are in Pakistan's Super 8 group?

Pakistan is in Group 2 of the Super 8s, alongside New Zealand, England, and co-hosts Sri Lanka.

When and where will Pakistan play New Zealand in the Super 8s?

Pakistan will play New Zealand on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What is Pakistan's path to the semi-finals?

After the Super 8s round, the top two teams from Group 2 will advance to the semi-finals, scheduled for March 4 and 5.

Can Pakistan play India again before the semi-finals?

No, Pakistan can only potentially face India again in the semi-finals or the final, as they are in different Super 8 groups.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 07:28 PM (IST)
T20 World Cup Pakistan Vs Namibia Pakistan T20 World Cup Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 Pakistan Super 8 Schedule
