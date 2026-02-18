Pakistan Beat Namibia To Qualify - Pak's Super 8 Matches, Dates, Venues & Timings

Pakistan is in Group 2 of the Super 8s, alongside New Zealand, England, and co-hosts Sri Lanka.
Pakistan Super 8 Matches Dates, Venues, Timings, live Streaming: Pakistan has officially entered the Super 8 stage following their decisive 102-run win over Namibia today. With this, Pakistan join India as the two teams from Group A to qualify for Super 8s.
Here is Pakistan's confirmed schedule for Super 8 round:
Pakistan vs. New Zealand
Date: Saturday, February 21, 2026
Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Time: 7:00 PM IST
Pakistan vs. England
Date: Tuesday, February 24, 2026
Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
Time: 7:00 PM IST
Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka
Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026
Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
Time: 7:00 PM IST
Automatic Qualification: By reaching the Super 8s, Pakistan has secured an automatic spot for 2028 T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
Knockout Path: After end of Super 8s round, top two teams from Group 2 (Pakistan, New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka), will progress to the semi-finals on March 4 and 5.
IND vs PAK Rematch Potential: Pakistan can only face India again in the semi-finals or the final, as India is in Group 1 in Super 8s.
India's Super 8 Schedule
India vs South Africa
Date: Sunday, February 22
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Time: 7:00 PM IST
India vs Zimbabwe
Date: Thursday, February 26
Venue: M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Time: 7:00 PM IST
India vs West Indies
Date: Sunday, March 1
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Time: 7:00 PM IST
India has powered into the Super 8 stage with an unblemished record, finishing as the top seed in Group A after clinical performances against USA, Namibia, and arch-rivals Pakistan.
As the defending champions, India have been placed in Group 1, where they face a gauntlet of high-caliber opponents: South Africa, West Indies, and a resilient Zimbabwe side.
Every match is now a high-stakes battle for a semi-final berth. Suryakumar Yadav's men will look to maintain their winning momentum.
Frequently Asked Questions
Which teams are in Pakistan's Super 8 group?
When and where will Pakistan play New Zealand in the Super 8s?
Pakistan will play New Zealand on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
What is Pakistan's path to the semi-finals?
After the Super 8s round, the top two teams from Group 2 will advance to the semi-finals, scheduled for March 4 and 5.
Can Pakistan play India again before the semi-finals?
No, Pakistan can only potentially face India again in the semi-finals or the final, as they are in different Super 8 groups.