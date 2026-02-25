Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketPakistan Batter Tops List Of Top 5 Highest Run-Scorers In T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan Batter Tops List Of Top 5 Highest Run-Scorers In T20 World Cup 2026

Sahibzada Farhan has been in sublime form, currently leading the charts. He has amassed 283 runs across six matches (five innings).

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 25 Feb 2026 12:57 PM (IST)

T20 World Cup 2026 has been a mega spectacle, with batters dominating powerplays and clearing the ropes with ease. As the tournament progresses through the Super 8 stage, a new hierarchy of power hitters has emerged. Surprisingly, the top five list currently features no Indian batters, though captain Suryakumar Yadav remains India's best performer with 180 runs.

Here is a breakdown of top five highest run-getters in the tournament as of February 25, 2026:

Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan): The Pakistani opener has been in sublime form, currently leading the charts. Farhan has amassed 283 runs across six matches (five innings).

Average: 70.75, Strike Rate: 158.10

Highlights: One century (against Namibia) and two half-centuries.

Shimron Hetmyer (West Indies): Coming in at number two is the West Indian powerhouse. Hetmyer has been the backbone of the Windies' aggressive batting lineup, scoring 219 runs in five matches.

Average: 54.75, Strike Rate: 185.59

Highlights: Two half-centuries, including a record-breaking 19-ball fifty against Zimbabwe.

Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka): The Sri Lankan star has been remarkably consistent at the top of the order. Nissanka has scored 208 runs in five matches.

Average: 52.00, Strike Rate: 154.07

Highlights: One century (unbeaten 100* against Australia) and one fifty.

Harry Brook (England): England’s captain has led from the front, taking the fourth spot with 202 runs in six appearances.

Average: 33.66, Strike Rate: 172.64

Highlights: One century and one half-century, including a crucial hundred in the Super 8s.

Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka): Rounding out the top five is Kusal Mendis, who has provided Sri Lanka with explosive starts. He has scored 186 runs in five innings.

Average: 46.50, Strike Rate: 124.00

Highlights: Three half-centuries, proving to be one of the most reliable anchors in the tournament.

Also on ABP Live | Ranji Trophy Final: Record-Breaking Innings By Jammu & Kashmir Batter Puts Eight-Time Champion Karnataka On Back Foot

Also on ABP Live | T20 WC Super 8: How India Can Boost Their Net Run Rate Against Zimbabwe, Remain Alive In Race To Semis

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the leading run-scorer in the T20 World Cup 2026 as of February 25, 2026?

Sahibzada Farhan from Pakistan is the current leading run-scorer with 283 runs in six matches.

Are there any Indian batters in the top five highest run-getters of the T20 World Cup 2026?

No, as of February 25, 2026, there are no Indian batters in the top five highest run-getters. Suryakumar Yadav is India's best performer with 180 runs.

Which player achieved a record-breaking 19-ball fifty in the T20 World Cup 2026?

Shimron Hetmyer of the West Indies achieved a record-breaking 19-ball fifty against Zimbabwe.

Who scored an unbeaten century against Australia in the T20 World Cup 2026?

Pathum Nissanka from Sri Lanka scored an unbeaten century (100*) against Australia in the tournament.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 25 Feb 2026 12:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup Pakistan Harry Brook Sahibzada Farhan T20 World Cup 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Pakistan Batter Tops List Of Top 5 Highest Run-Scorers In T20 World Cup 2026
Pakistan Batter Tops List Of Top 5 Highest Run-Scorers In T20 World Cup 2026
Cricket
Watch | England Fan Shuts Down Aggressive Pakistan Supporter In Viral Brawl During ENG vs PAK Game
Watch | England Fan Shuts Down Aggressive Pakistan Supporter In Viral Brawl During ENG vs PAK Game
Cricket
Ranji Trophy Final: Record-Breaking Innings By Jammu & Kashmir Batter Puts Eight-Time Champion Karnataka On Back Foot
Ranji Trophy Final: Record-Breaking Innings By Jammu & Kashmir Batter Puts Karnataka On Back Foot
Cricket
T20 WC Super 8: How India Can Boost Their Net Run Rate Against Zimbabwe, Remain Alive In Race To Semis
How India Can Boost Their Net Run Rate Against Zimbabwe, Remain Alive In Race To Semis
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: UP Shankaracharya Controversy Escalates, Congress Backs Swami Avimukteshwaranand
Exclusive: Leopard Spotted at Ghaziabad School Sends Students and Residents Into Panic
Exclusive: Dhami Leads Uttarakhand’s UCC Implementation, Ensures Religious Harmony & Women’s Rights
Exclusive: Rahul Gandhi Faces Criticism as BJP Leaders Highlight Alleged Pattern of Constant Opposition
Exclusive: Dhami Reflects on 4.5-Year Tenure as Uttarakhand CM, Highlights Achievements & Kumbh Prep
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
OPINION | A Watershed Moment In Bangladesh: Elections, Reform And Regional Implications
Opinion
Embed widget