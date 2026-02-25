Pakistan Batter Tops List Of Top 5 Highest Run-Scorers In T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026 has been a mega spectacle, with batters dominating powerplays and clearing the ropes with ease. As the tournament progresses through the Super 8 stage, a new hierarchy of power hitters has emerged. Surprisingly, the top five list currently features no Indian batters, though captain Suryakumar Yadav remains India's best performer with 180 runs.

Here is a breakdown of top five highest run-getters in the tournament as of February 25, 2026:

Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan): The Pakistani opener has been in sublime form, currently leading the charts. Farhan has amassed 283 runs across six matches (five innings).

Average: 70.75, Strike Rate: 158.10

Highlights: One century (against Namibia) and two half-centuries.

Shimron Hetmyer (West Indies): Coming in at number two is the West Indian powerhouse. Hetmyer has been the backbone of the Windies' aggressive batting lineup, scoring 219 runs in five matches.

Average: 54.75, Strike Rate: 185.59

Highlights: Two half-centuries, including a record-breaking 19-ball fifty against Zimbabwe.

Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka): The Sri Lankan star has been remarkably consistent at the top of the order. Nissanka has scored 208 runs in five matches.

Average: 52.00, Strike Rate: 154.07

Highlights: One century (unbeaten 100* against Australia) and one fifty.

Harry Brook (England): England’s captain has led from the front, taking the fourth spot with 202 runs in six appearances.

Average: 33.66, Strike Rate: 172.64

Highlights: One century and one half-century, including a crucial hundred in the Super 8s.

Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka): Rounding out the top five is Kusal Mendis, who has provided Sri Lanka with explosive starts. He has scored 186 runs in five innings.

Average: 46.50, Strike Rate: 124.00

Highlights: Three half-centuries, proving to be one of the most reliable anchors in the tournament.

