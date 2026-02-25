Sahibzada Farhan from Pakistan is the current leading run-scorer with 283 runs in six matches.
Pakistan Batter Tops List Of Top 5 Highest Run-Scorers In T20 World Cup 2026
Sahibzada Farhan has been in sublime form, currently leading the charts. He has amassed 283 runs across six matches (five innings).
T20 World Cup 2026 has been a mega spectacle, with batters dominating powerplays and clearing the ropes with ease. As the tournament progresses through the Super 8 stage, a new hierarchy of power hitters has emerged. Surprisingly, the top five list currently features no Indian batters, though captain Suryakumar Yadav remains India's best performer with 180 runs.
Here is a breakdown of top five highest run-getters in the tournament as of February 25, 2026:
Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan): The Pakistani opener has been in sublime form, currently leading the charts. Farhan has amassed 283 runs across six matches (five innings).
Average: 70.75, Strike Rate: 158.10
Highlights: One century (against Namibia) and two half-centuries.
Shimron Hetmyer (West Indies): Coming in at number two is the West Indian powerhouse. Hetmyer has been the backbone of the Windies' aggressive batting lineup, scoring 219 runs in five matches.
Average: 54.75, Strike Rate: 185.59
Highlights: Two half-centuries, including a record-breaking 19-ball fifty against Zimbabwe.
Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka): The Sri Lankan star has been remarkably consistent at the top of the order. Nissanka has scored 208 runs in five matches.
Average: 52.00, Strike Rate: 154.07
Highlights: One century (unbeaten 100* against Australia) and one fifty.
Harry Brook (England): England’s captain has led from the front, taking the fourth spot with 202 runs in six appearances.
Average: 33.66, Strike Rate: 172.64
Highlights: One century and one half-century, including a crucial hundred in the Super 8s.
Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka): Rounding out the top five is Kusal Mendis, who has provided Sri Lanka with explosive starts. He has scored 186 runs in five innings.
Average: 46.50, Strike Rate: 124.00
Highlights: Three half-centuries, proving to be one of the most reliable anchors in the tournament.
