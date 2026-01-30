Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Pakistan & Bangladesh Secure Two Match Officials Each For T20 World Cup 2026

The opening match of T20 World Cup 2026 on February 7 between Pakistan and the Netherlands in Colombo will be overseen by veterans Kumar Dharmasena and Wayne Knights.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 05:02 PM (IST)

Umpires and officials for T20 World Cup 2026: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially unveiled match officials for group stages of 2026 T20 World Cup, scheduled to begin on February 7. The lineup features a diverse mix of 24 umpires and six match referees, representing top officiating talent globally.

Notably, despite the ongoing controversy regarding Bangladesh's participation, two officials from the nation have made the final cut, alongside two from Pakistan.

Key Officials for T20 WC 2026

The opening match of T20 World Cup 2026 on February 7 between Pakistan and the Netherlands in Colombo will be overseen by veterans Kumar Dharmasena and Wayne Knights.

Dharmasena brings experience of 37 World Cup matches. The match on Feb 7 marks a career milestone for Wayne Knights, who will also be officiating his 50th T20I during the tournament.

Representation from Pakistan and Bangladesh: Amidst the hosting and participation debates, ICC has maintained regional representation in the officiating panel:

From Pakistan: Rashid Riaz and Faisal Khan Afridi have been named to the panel.

From Bangladesh: Sharfuddoula Saikat and Masudur Rahman Mukul are the representatives ensuring the Tigers' officiating presence remains strong.

Indian Officials on Panel: India is well-represented by four prominent figures:

Umpires: Nitin Menon, Jayaraman Madanagopal, and K.N.A. Padmanabhan.

Match Referee: The legendary Javagal Srinath.

T20 World Cup match officials

Match Referees: Dean Caosker, David Gilbert, Ranjan Madugalle, Andrew Pycroft, Richie Richardson and Javagal Srinath.

Umpires: Roland Black, Chris Brown, Kumar Dharmasena, Chris Gaffaney, Adrian Holdstock, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Wayne Knights, Donovan Koch, Jayaraman Madanagopal, Nitin Menon, Sam Nogajski, KNA Padmanabhan, Allahuddien Paleker, Ahsan Raza, Leslie Reifer, Paul Reiffel, Langton Rusere, Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, Gazi Sohel, Rodney Tucker, Alex Wharf, Raveendra Wimalasiri and Asif Yaqoob.

Published at : 30 Jan 2026 04:58 PM (IST)
Bangladesh Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Match Officials T20 World Cup
