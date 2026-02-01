Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketPakistan's Big Backup Plan If T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott Happens

Pakistan's Big Backup Plan If T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott Happens

Pakistan Cricket Board has prepared a fallback option in case national team opts out of T20 World Cup 2026.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 03:58 PM (IST)

As deadline for a final decision on Pakistan's participation in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 approaches, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly drafted a contingency plan.

Should Pakistan's federal government direct the team to boycott T20 WC tournament - in solidarity with Bangladesh or due to ongoing dispute over India-based venues - PCB intends to keep its focus toward a high-profile local tournament.

According to a report by Daily Ausaf, under Pakistan Cricket Board's fallback option, in case national team opts out of T20 World Cup 2026, players from men's senior team (national team), Pakistan Shaheens (formerly called Pakistan A squad), and Pakistan's U19 squad would be split into four teams to compete in a domestic tournament scheduled to be held in Lahore.

PCB's Contingency Plan:

Empowering the U-19s: The centerpiece of "Plan B" involves organizing a televised, high-stakes local tournament featuring the current Pakistan U-19 squad and domestic standout performers.

Providing Exposure: Rather than allowing the international window to go to waste, PCB aims to give its rising stars - including those currently competing in U-19 World Cup in Zimbabwe - valuable match time under pressure.

T20 World Cup Standoff

The uncertainty stems from ICC's decision to replace Bangladesh with Scotland after the former cited security concerns about playing in India. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has labeled this a "double standard," noting that while India is allowed to play Pakistan at neutral venues (like Sri Lanka), Bangladesh was not granted the same courtesy.

Current Status:

Departure Scheduled: Logistically, PCB has already booked travel to Colombo for February 2, suggesting that a full boycott is a last-resort measure.

The "Skip India" Strategy: A more likely scenario under discussion is a "targeted strike" - participating in the tournament but forfeiting the high-value clash against India on February 15 as a principled protest.

The Final Call: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to provide the final directive by Monday, February 2.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Published at : 01 Feb 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Pakistan T20 World Cup Boycott
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
IND vs PAK U19 World Cup LIVE Score: ; India 4 Down; Abhigyan Kundu Joins Recovery Efforts
IND vs PAK U19 World Cup LIVE Score: ; India 4 Down; Abhigyan Kundu Joins Recovery Efforts
News
'India Will Buy Oil From Venezuela, Not Iran': Trump Claims Ahead Of Union Budget 2026
'India Will Buy Oil From Venezuela, Not Iran': Trump Claims Ahead Of Union Budget 2026
Cities
Shots Fired Outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu Building; Crime Branch Takes Over Probe
Shots Fired Outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu Building; Crime Branch Takes Over Probe
World
Starmer Turns Up Heat On Ex-Prince Andrew Over Epstein Files Row, Calls To Testify Before US Congress
Starmer Turns Up Heat On Ex-Prince Andrew Over Epstein Files Row, Calls To Testify Before US Congress
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Focuses on Job Creation, Agriculture, and Long-Term Growth
Breaking News: India Plans Seven High-Speed Rail Corridors, Focus on Future Connectivity
Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted
Trade & Export Update: India Extends Duty-Free Imports to Boost Leather, Textile, Defense & Energy
Finance Update: India Revises STT, MAT, and Indirect Tax Rates to Boost Market & Exports
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
UGC Rules Against Caste-Based Discrimination: Why Rules Suffer From Vagueness, Enforcement Gaps & Avoid Caste-Versus-Caste Trap
Opinion
Embed widget