Pakistan's Big Backup Plan If T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott Happens

As deadline for a final decision on Pakistan's participation in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 approaches, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly drafted a contingency plan.

Should Pakistan's federal government direct the team to boycott T20 WC tournament - in solidarity with Bangladesh or due to ongoing dispute over India-based venues - PCB intends to keep its focus toward a high-profile local tournament.

According to a report by Daily Ausaf, under Pakistan Cricket Board's fallback option, in case national team opts out of T20 World Cup 2026, players from men's senior team (national team), Pakistan Shaheens (formerly called Pakistan A squad), and Pakistan's U19 squad would be split into four teams to compete in a domestic tournament scheduled to be held in Lahore.

PCB's Contingency Plan:

Empowering the U-19s: The centerpiece of "Plan B" involves organizing a televised, high-stakes local tournament featuring the current Pakistan U-19 squad and domestic standout performers.

Providing Exposure: Rather than allowing the international window to go to waste, PCB aims to give its rising stars - including those currently competing in U-19 World Cup in Zimbabwe - valuable match time under pressure.

T20 World Cup Standoff

The uncertainty stems from ICC's decision to replace Bangladesh with Scotland after the former cited security concerns about playing in India. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has labeled this a "double standard," noting that while India is allowed to play Pakistan at neutral venues (like Sri Lanka), Bangladesh was not granted the same courtesy.

Current Status:

Departure Scheduled: Logistically, PCB has already booked travel to Colombo for February 2, suggesting that a full boycott is a last-resort measure.

The "Skip India" Strategy: A more likely scenario under discussion is a "targeted strike" - participating in the tournament but forfeiting the high-value clash against India on February 15 as a principled protest.

The Final Call: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to provide the final directive by Monday, February 2.