Pakistan Athletes Cleared For International Events In India, Bilateral Ban Continues

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India permits Pakistani athletes in multilateral events hosted domestically.

Bilateral sporting engagements between India and Pakistan remain banned.

Indian teams will compete alongside Pakistani athletes in global events.

India vs Pakistan Sports Policy: India has outlined a nuanced sporting policy that allows Pakistani athletes to compete in international events hosted in the country, while maintaining a strict ban on bilateral engagements. In an Office Memorandum dated May 5, over a year on from the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor, the Sports Ministry clarified that participation by Pakistani players would be permitted in multilateral competitions.

The move also points to a more accommodating visa process for athletes, officials and representatives of international federations travelling to India for such events.

Clear Divide Between Bilateral and Multinational Sport

The policy has continued the halt on any bilateral sporting ties between India and Pakistan, stating:

“In so far as bilateral sports events in each other’s country are concerned, Indian teams will not be participating in competitions in Pakistan. Nor will we permit Pakistani teams to play in India,”

At the same time, the government emphasised that international competitions would be treated differently.

“We are guided by the practices of international sports bodies and the interest of our own sportspersons,” it noted, underscoring the importance of adhering to global sporting norms.

This is how India and Pakistan relations have been in cricket for a long time now. While the two nations often meet in multinational ICC tournaments in India, no bilateral IND vs PAK series have taken place since the latter's tour in late 2012.

Participation Allowed Under International Norms

The memorandum further makes it clear that Indian athletes will not withdraw from global competitions simply because Pakistani participants are involved.

"Indian teams and individual players will take part in international events that also have teams or players from Pakistan. Similarly, Pakistani players and teams will be able to participate in such multilateral events hosted by India"

This clarification effectively paves the way for Pakistani participation in major tournaments held in India, including international cricket fixtures and multi-sport events, where exclusion could conflict with the rules of global governing bodies.

The government reiterated that ‘India’s approach to sports events involving Pakistan reflects its overall policy in dealing with that country’. By formally adopting this framework, authorities appear to be balancing diplomatic sensitivities with the practical realities of international sport, where participation rules often limit the scope for selective exclusion.