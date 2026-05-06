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HomeSportsCricketPakistan Athletes Cleared For International Events In India, Bilateral Ban Continues

Pakistan Athletes Cleared For International Events In India, Bilateral Ban Continues

India allows Pakistani athletes to compete in global events on its soil while maintaining a ban on bilateral sport, signalling a balanced, policy-driven approach.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 06 May 2026 03:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India permits Pakistani athletes in multilateral events hosted domestically.
  • Bilateral sporting engagements between India and Pakistan remain banned.
  • Indian teams will compete alongside Pakistani athletes in global events.

India vs Pakistan Sports Policy: India has outlined a nuanced sporting policy that allows Pakistani athletes to compete in international events hosted in the country, while maintaining a strict ban on bilateral engagements. In an Office Memorandum dated May 5, over a year on from the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor, the Sports Ministry clarified that participation by Pakistani players would be permitted in multilateral competitions.

The move also points to a more accommodating visa process for athletes, officials and representatives of international federations travelling to India for such events.

Clear Divide Between Bilateral and Multinational Sport

The policy has continued the halt on any bilateral sporting ties between India and Pakistan, stating:

“In so far as bilateral sports events in each other’s country are concerned, Indian teams will not be participating in competitions in Pakistan. Nor will we permit Pakistani teams to play in India,”

At the same time, the government emphasised that international competitions would be treated differently.

“We are guided by the practices of international sports bodies and the interest of our own sportspersons,” it noted, underscoring the importance of adhering to global sporting norms.

This is how India and Pakistan relations have been in cricket for a long time now. While the two nations often meet in multinational ICC tournaments in India, no bilateral IND vs PAK series have taken place since the latter's tour in late 2012.

Participation Allowed Under International Norms

The memorandum further makes it clear that Indian athletes will not withdraw from global competitions simply because Pakistani participants are involved.

"Indian teams and individual players will take part in international events that also have teams or players from Pakistan. Similarly, Pakistani players and teams will be able to participate in such multilateral events hosted by India"

This clarification effectively paves the way for Pakistani participation in major tournaments held in India, including international cricket fixtures and multi-sport events, where exclusion could conflict with the rules of global governing bodies.

The government reiterated that ‘India’s approach to sports events involving Pakistan reflects its overall policy in dealing with that country’. By formally adopting this framework, authorities appear to be balancing diplomatic sensitivities with the practical realities of international sport, where participation rules often limit the scope for selective exclusion.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Pakistani athletes participate in international sports events hosted in India?

Yes, Pakistani athletes are permitted to compete in multilateral international sports events hosted in India. This applies to both teams and individual players.

Will Indian teams participate in bilateral sports events in Pakistan?

No, Indian teams will not be participating in bilateral sports events held in Pakistan. The policy maintains a halt on such engagements.

Does this policy affect cricket matches between India and Pakistan?

Yes, while the two nations can meet in multinational tournaments, no bilateral series have taken place since Pakistan's tour in late 2012.

What is India's stance on Pakistani participation in events where Indian athletes are also competing?

Indian teams and players will participate in international events even if Pakistani teams or players are involved. This aligns with international sporting norms.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 06 May 2026 03:28 PM (IST)
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Sports Ministry IND Vs PAK Pahalgam Terror Attack India VS Pakistan
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