Pakistan And Saudi Arabia Form Historic Alliance To Construct Elite Cricket Stadium

The cricket boards of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have reportedly joined forces to construct a state-of-the-art international cricket stadium in the coastal city of Jeddah. The historic collaboration was formalized through a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF) Chairman Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Mohammad Al Saud.

The agreement marks the first time the two cricketing bodies have entered into a major infrastructure-sharing pact, setting a definitive blueprint for the sport’s expansion in the Gulf region.

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Engineering a World-Class Venue Under ICC Standards

The core objective of the alliance is to design and build a modern, high-capacity venue capable of hosting premium global cricket tournaments. Under the newly established framework, PCB will actively share its technical and administrative expertise to ensure the facility aligns perfectly with the strict operational guidelines set by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The construction roadmap guarantees comprehensive venue development, including cutting-edge broadcast facilities, premium media centers, luxury corporate hospitality zones, advanced athlete training centers, and elite spectator services.

A Shared Vision and Long-Term Legacy

The stadium project is positioned as a pivotal milestone that heavily advances the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030 program. By adding a world-class cricket venue to its rapidly expanding sports infrastructure, the Kingdom aims to diversify its sports tourism economy, stimulate local public participation, and firmly position itself as a viable neutral host for major international bi-lateral series and multi-nation events.

"Today's partnership is not only about developing an international cricket stadium in Jeddah; it is about building a long-term future for cricket in Saudi Arabia through shared ambition, trusted partnerships and sustainable investment." - Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Mohammad Al Saud, SACF Chairman.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board is honored to contribute to Saudi Arabia's exciting cricket journey. Together, we are creating a partnership that will strengthen the game, connect our cricketing communities and leave a lasting legacy." - Mohsin Naqvi, PCB Chairman.

The Big Picture

Beyond the physical architecture of the Jeddah stadium, the strategic alliance includes a comprehensive framework for broader cross-border cricket development. Pakistan has committed to providing long-term technical support, which includes establishing high-performance development programs and exchanging specialized coaching talent.

Since the formal inception of the SACF in 2020, cricket has experienced a massive surge in popularity across the Kingdom, heavily fueled by a large South Asian expatriate population. By building an elite facility in Jeddah, both boards are laying the foundation to nurture local homegrown talent, upgrade domestic cricket leagues, and potentially open the doors for future high-profile fixtures - including Pakistan Super League (PSL) matchesto - be staged on Saudi soil.