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English NewsSportsCricketPakistan All-Rounder Banned By ICC Over Anti-Doping Breach

Pakistan All-Rounder Banned By ICC Over Anti-Doping Breach

Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz has accepted a three-month ICC ban effectively completed after testing positive for Carboxy-THC during the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 03:06 PM (IST)
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  • Provisional suspension lifted; records from Feb-May 2026 disqualified.

Pakistan cricket has been hit with a major development as left-arm spinner and spin-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has accepted a three-month period of ineligibility following a breach of the ICC Anti-Doping Code. ICC body confirmed the sanction after Nawaz tested positive for a banned substance during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. However, the 32-year-old has received a significant lifeline; his ban is heavily reduced upon the successful completion of an approved rehabilitation programme, paving a clear path for his return to active competition sooner than expected.

ALSO READ: 10 Cricketers Whose Drug Addiction And Bans Ruined Their Careers

Violation and Testing Details

The anti-doping violation stems from a drug test conducted on February 7, 2026, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, right after Pakistan's T20 World Cup group stage match against the Netherlands. The analysis of the sample revealed the presence of Carboxy-THC, which is a primary metabolite (breakdown product) of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

Under the stringent guidelines of the ICC Anti-Doping Code, Carboxy-THC is explicitly classified as a "Substance of Abuse". This category is reserved for recreational substances that are typically consumed outside of competitive sports and do not act as performance-enhancing drugs. Nawaz admitted to the infraction but was able to establish to the ICC's satisfaction that the substance was used out-of-competition and in a manner completely unrelated to his on-field athletic performance.

Reduced Sanction and Rehabilitation

Because Nawaz successfully demonstrated that the substance was not intended for performance enhancement, the ICC handed down a three-month period of ineligibility. Crucially, this ban was backdated to May 1, 2026 the date he voluntarily entered a provisional suspension.

Furthermore, the ICC agreed to reduce his actual suspension to just one month upon the successful completion of an approved substance of abuse treatment and rehabilitation program. Because Nawaz has already served two and a half months under the voluntary provisional suspension and committed to the rehabilitation program, his provisional suspension has officially been lifted. Provided he finishes the treatment programme to the ICC's satisfaction, he will not have to serve any additional period of ineligibility.

Disqualification and Future Outlook

While his path back to active cricket has been cleared, the infraction still carries strict protocol consequences. In accordance with the ICC Anti-Doping Code, all of Nawaz's individual records and statistics from the February 7, 2026 match against the Netherlands, as well as any subsequent games played up until May 1, 2026, have been formally disqualified.

The developing controversy has already impacted the player's career earlier this year. When the initial investigation came to light, Nawaz's planned county cricket stint with English club Surrey for the T20 Blast fell through. However, with the legal proceedings resolved and a clear roadmap ahead, Nawaz can now shift his focus back to training. With Pakistan set to host a major four-team ODI tournament in the lead-up to the 2027 World Cup, the all-rounder will be highly motivated to complete his rehabilitation and earn back his spot in the national setup.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the consequences of his violation on his past matches?

All his individual records and statistics from the February 7, 2026 match against the Netherlands and subsequent games until May 1, 2026, have been formally disqualified.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 17 Jul 2026 03:06 PM (IST)
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Mohammad Nawaz PCB Pakistan Cricket
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