Pakistan All-Rounder’s Ex-Wife Was Forced To Have An Abortion

Former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim’s ex-wife, Sannia Ashfaq, made serious allegations against the cricketer in February 2026, saying she was seeking justice for their children amid the bitter fallout from their divorce.

Ashfaq alleged that Wasim pressured her into undergoing an abortion in December 2023, claiming the experience caused her significant physical and emotional trauma. She described the incident as "murder" and said she wanted the truth to come out over what she claimed had happened.

Before making the allegations public, Ashfaq appealed directly to Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi. She later shared a series of messages that she claimed had been exchanged with Wasim, presenting them as part of her account of the events.

In one of her initial social media posts, Ashfaq referred to Wasim’s selection by Islamabad United at the Pakistan Super League auction. The franchise reportedly acquired the all-rounder for PKR 2.2 crore, equivalent to around Rs 71.38 lakh.

Ashfaq accused Wasim of infidelity and repeated her allegation concerning the abortion. She claimed that she had video evidence to support her accusations and urged fans to boycott Islamabad United over the decision to sign the cricketer.

The allegations were made by Ashfaq and should be understood as claims attributed to her. Wasim’s side of the matter would be required to establish or contest the allegations independently.

“In December 2023, he got my child aborted in Lahore. He is a murderer and I have a video that proves it," Ashfaq’s post read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @sannia_ashfaq2

“With a lot of courage, I am recording this video because I want not only the truth for my children but also justice. In December 2023, I was forced to undergo an abortion. It was not my choice and it caused severe physical and emotional trauma. During this difficult time, when I needed support the most, I was met with mistrust. I have all the evidence to support this," Ashfaq said in a latest video.

Ashfaq said she released the video to seek justice rather than to settle a personal score. She called on Islamabad United to look into the allegations and appealed to PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to intervene in the matter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Shahid Rajput (@what_shoaib_saw)

“After the loss of my child, I received no support. Every time I gathered the courage to raise my voice, I was silenced and negative campaigns were run against me on social media," Ashfaq said.

“I also request Shehbaz Sharif and Mohsin Naqvi to take note of this and ensure a proper investigation. I seek respect, not revenge. I hope my voice will be heard and that no other woman or mother has to go through this pain in the future," Ashfaq added.