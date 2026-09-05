Pakistan All Out For 55! India On The Cusp Of Crushing Asia Cup Win

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan women's batting collapsed to 55 all out against India.

India's Charani, Rawat took three wickets each, dismantling Pakistan.

Pakistan recorded their lowest ever women's T20I score.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup: Pakistan's batting lineup suffered a stunning collapse against India in the Women's Asia Cup, crashing to just 55 all out in 18.1 overs after captain Fatima Sana chose to bat first. India's bowlers made the most of the opportunity, with Shree Charani and Prema Rawat claiming three wickets apiece to dismantle the Pakistan innings. The 55-run total also went down as Pakistan's lowest-ever score in women's T20I cricket, turning an already difficult outing into a record-breaking collapse.

India now require only 56 runs from their allotted 20 overs to complete another victory in the tournament. Having already registered comfortable wins in the group stage, Harmanpreet Kaur's side will start the chase as overwhelming favourites.

Pakistan Collapse After Losing Muneeba Ali

Pakistan initially appeared capable of putting together a competitive total after Muneeba Ali and Shawal Zulfiqar combined for 27 runs for the opening wicket.

Muneeba contributed 13 from 15 deliveries, including a boundary, before becoming the first Pakistan batter dismissed at 27.

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What followed was a dramatic sequence of wickets.

Pakistan slipped from 27/1 to 28/2, then 29/3, 32/4 and 35/5. Another wicket fell without any addition to the score before the seventh wicket arrived at 45.

The innings then deteriorated further, with Pakistan losing their eighth wicket at 48, ninth at 54 and finally being bowled out for 55.

The collapse meant nine Pakistan batters failed to reach double figures.

Shawal Zulfiqar Top Scores But Pakistan Had Nowhere To Hide

Shawal was the only Pakistan batter to offer meaningful resistance, finishing as the top scorer with 14 runs, including three fours.

After Muneeba's 13, the next contributions came from Umme Hani and Imayan Fatima, who put together Pakistan's best partnership after the opening stand. Their seventh-wicket alliance produced only 10 runs.

Ayesha Zafar scored two, Sadaf Shams made three, Imayan Fatima added five, Umme Hani scored six and Tuba Hasan contributed nine.

Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Gul Feroza and captain Fatima Sana all departed without troubling the scorers.

With Pakistan's innings ending at 55, India need just 56 to seal the contest. The Women's Asia Cup encounter has therefore turned into a one-sided battle on paper, with India requiring a calm chase to maintain their dominant run through the group stage.