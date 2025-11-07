6,6,6,6,6,6! Pakistan Star Smashes 38 Runs In An Over, Scores 55 Off Just 12 Balls - WATCH

Pakistan captain Abbas Afridi delivered a jaw-dropping performance at Hong Kong Sixes 2025 tournament, smashing an unbeaten 55 off just 12 balls at a strike rate of 458.

His knock featured eight towering sixes and only one four, leaving spectators stunned. Afridi’s explosive batting powered Pakistan to a dominant four-wicket win over Kuwait.

Batting first, Kuwait posted 123/2 in six overs. Chasing 124, Pakistan stumbled early before Afridi arrived and completely changed the game.

He unleashed a brutal assault, including a 38-run over against Yasin Patel, where he struck six consecutive sixes, one off a no-ball. Supported by Shahid Aziz’s quick 23 off five balls, Afridi’s fireworks ensured Pakistan cruised home comfortably.

Pakistan skipper’s outrageous hitting spree quickly went viral, with fans hailing it as one of the most entertaining knocks in Hong Kong Sixes history.

🚨Big win for Pakistan against Kuwait in the Hong Kong Super Sixes! 🔥



They beat Kuwait by 4 wickets, with Abbas Afridi smashing six sixes in an over! 🤯#HongKongSixes pic.twitter.com/WjppEmAqTx — ICC Asia Cricket (@ICCAsiaCricket) November 7, 2025

Hong Kong Sixes tournament - All you need to know

Hong Kong Sixes is a fast-paced, six-a-side international cricket tournament organized by Cricket Hong Kong, China, and officially approved by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Typically featuring between eight and twelve teams, the event is known for its explosive format and entertaining matches.

The 2025 edition of the tournament will be held from November 7 to 9, marking its return after a long break.

This revival comes at an exciting time, just months before the T20 World Cup 2026, adding extra excitement to the cricketing calendar. With India participating alongside 12 teams, fans can look forward to thrilling encounters - especially the much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan as both sides begin their campaigns on November 7.

