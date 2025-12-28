PAK vs SL: No Babar Azam Or Shaheen Afridi In Pakistan’s T20I Squad

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketPAK vs SL: No Babar Azam Or Shaheen Afridi In Pakistan’s T20I Squad

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 28 Dec 2025 10:44 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently announced a 15-member T20I squad for the upcoming three-match series against Sri Lanka, notably excluding stalwarts Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi. The series is set to take place in Dambulla from January 7 to 11, 2026.

This decision, aimed at managing player workloads and honoring existing franchise commitments, marks a bold shift in Pakistan’s strategic planning as they prepare for 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Prioritizing Big Bash League Commitments

The primary reason for absence of Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, and Haris Rauf is their ongoing participation in Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL).

Before the Sri Lanka series was scheduled, PCB had issued No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to these senior players for the entire BBL season.

While reports suggested the players were willing to return home for national duty, PCB opted to honor their contracts with Cricket Australia. This decision allows the senior core to gain valuable experience in high-pressure overseas conditions while simultaneously protecting them from potential burnout ahead of a grueling international calendar.

Return of Shadab Khan and New Faces

In the absence of "big four," the squad sees the much-anticipated return of star all-rounder Shadab Khan. After recovering from shoulder surgery and completing a successful rehabilitation stint, Shadab’s return provides a massive boost to the team's balance.

Salman Ali Agha will continue to lead the side, maintaining the leadership stability established earlier in the year.

The squad also features exciting new talent, most notably uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Khawaja Nafay. Nafay, who has impressed in the domestic circuit and with the Pakistan Shaheens, represents the board's commitment to testing bench strength. His inclusion, along with other young prospects like Abdul Samad and Usman Tariq, signals a clear intent to broaden the talent pool.

Pakistan squad for PAK vs SL T20Is: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmad, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Usman Tariq.

