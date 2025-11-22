PAK vs SL Live Streaming: How to Watch T20 Tri-Nation Series Clash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Pakistan face Sri Lanka in a key fixture of an on-going T20 Tri-Series tournament.

The match is scheduled for today, November 22, 2025, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, and will start in a few hours from now.

This Tri-series features Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe, with each game contributing to crucial momentum ahead of upcoming international commitments.

For those interested in catching all the action, here are live streaming, as well as TV broadcast details for different regions.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming

India:

Fans can catch the PAK vs SL T20 Live Streaming on the Sports TV YouTube channel, which is providing free live streaming of the tournament. The match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

There is no official television broadcast or OTT platform airing the T20 Tri-Nation Series in India.

Pakistan:

In Pakistan, the digital streaming will be offered through the Tamasha app, ensuring online access for local viewers.

PTV sports will air the live broadcast of the T20 match on TV.

Sri Lanka:

Sri Lankan audiences can watch the game via Dialog TV on ThePapare1 and ThePapare1 HD channels, as well as Supreme TV.

Live streaming will be available on Dialog ViU+, providing a seamless online viewing option.

PAK vs SL: Tri-Series Squads

While the playing XIs for both teams will only be announced at the time of the toss, here is a look at their full squads for the tournament:

Pakistan - Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Faheem Ashraf, Babar Azam, Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Agha (C), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sahibzada Farhan

Sri Lanka - Kamindu Mendis, Nuwan Thushara, Kamil Mishara, Maheesh Theekshana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dushmantha Chameera, Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Janith Liyanage, Kusal Perera, Pavan Rathnayake, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushan Hemantha, Kusal Mendis (WK), Eshan Malinga