Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketPAK vs SA 1st Test Live Streaming: How To Watch Pakistan vs South Africa Test In India

PAK vs SA 1st Test Live Streaming: How To Watch Pakistan vs South Africa Test In India

PAK vs SA Test series marks South Africa’s first Test tour of Pakistan since 2021, adding historical significance to the contest.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 09:36 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test Live Streaming: The opening Test of the two-match series between Pakistan and South Africa will begin on October 12 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

PAK vs SA Test series marks South Africa’s first Test tour of Pakistan since 2021, adding historical significance to the contest.

Under the leadership of Shan Masood, Pakistan are likely to rely on their spin department, with Sajid Khan and Noman Ali expected to play key roles. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are also back in the Test setup after being left out of the Asia Cup squad.

On the other hand, Aiden Markram will captain South Africa in place of Temba Bavuma, who is sidelined due to a calf injury. The visitors will also miss Keshav Maharaj because of a groin strain, but their pace attack led by Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen still poses a major threat to the Pakistani batting lineup.

Here’s all you need to know about PAK vs SA 1st Test match timings, venue, and live streaming details for viewers in India.

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test Live Streaming, Telecast

Fixture: Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st Test (WTC 2025–27 Cycle)

Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Time: 10:30 AM IST (Toss at 10:00 AM IST)

PAK vs SA Live Streaming, Telecast Information (India)

Cricket fans in India will not be able to watch Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test on any official streaming platform or TV channel, as the match will not be broadcast or live-streamed in the country.

Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Shan Masood (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Afridi.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (capt), Ryan Rickelton, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada.

Published at : 12 Oct 2025 09:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
PAK Vs SA Live Streaming Pakistan Vs South Africa Live PAK Vs SA 1st Test PAK Vs SA 1st Test Live Streaming PAK Vs SA 1st Test Live
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
3 Arrested In Durgapur Over Gang Rape Of Odisha MBBS Student
3 Arrested In Durgapur Over Gang Rape Of Odisha MBBS Student
India
Just Before India Visit, Sergio Gor Highlights Trump-Modi Phone Call Amid Tariffs
Just Before India Visit, Sergio Gor Highlights Trump-Modi Phone Call Amid Tariffs
India
'Mr Prime Minister, You Are...': US Ambassador-Designate Brings Personal Message For Modi From Trump
'Mr Prime Minister, You Are...': US Ambassador-Designate Brings Personal Message For Modi From Trump
Cities
Haryana CM Saini Assures Action In IPS Officer's Suicide Case: 'No Matter How Influential...'
Haryana CM Saini Assures Action In IPS Officer's Suicide Case: 'No Matter How Influential...'
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election 2025: 'It is difficult to save self-respect in BJP', Says MLA Mishrilal As He Resigns From BJP
Pakistan Marshal Munir Panics As Taliban Poses Threat | ABP News
Tejashwi Proposes Merging Party with RJD, Pashupati Calls Emergency Meeting | ABP News
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Seat-Sharing Faces Hurdle, Leaders Manjhi-Kushwaha Still Upset | ABP News
Reliance Power CFO Ashok Kumar Pal Arrested By ED Over Fake Bank Guarantees, Invoicing Fraud | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
Are You Training AI Without Knowing It
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget