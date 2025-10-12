PAK vs SA 1st Test Live Streaming: How To Watch Pakistan vs South Africa Test In India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test Live Streaming: The opening Test of the two-match series between Pakistan and South Africa will begin on October 12 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

PAK vs SA Test series marks South Africa’s first Test tour of Pakistan since 2021, adding historical significance to the contest.

Under the leadership of Shan Masood, Pakistan are likely to rely on their spin department, with Sajid Khan and Noman Ali expected to play key roles. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are also back in the Test setup after being left out of the Asia Cup squad.

On the other hand, Aiden Markram will captain South Africa in place of Temba Bavuma, who is sidelined due to a calf injury. The visitors will also miss Keshav Maharaj because of a groin strain, but their pace attack led by Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen still poses a major threat to the Pakistani batting lineup.

Here’s all you need to know about PAK vs SA 1st Test match timings, venue, and live streaming details for viewers in India.

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test Live Streaming, Telecast

Fixture: Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st Test (WTC 2025–27 Cycle)

Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Time: 10:30 AM IST (Toss at 10:00 AM IST)

PAK vs SA Live Streaming, Telecast Information (India)

Cricket fans in India will not be able to watch Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test on any official streaming platform or TV channel, as the match will not be broadcast or live-streamed in the country.

Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Shan Masood (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Afridi.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (capt), Ryan Rickelton, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada.