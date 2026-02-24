Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketPAK vs ENG LIVE Score, T20 WC: England Strike! Jofra Archer Dismisses Saim Ayub

PAK vs ENG LIVE Score, T20 WC: England Strike! Jofra Archer Dismisses Saim Ayub

PAK vs ENG LIVE Score T20 World Cup: Catch all the live updates, score, and key moments from Pakistan's Super 8s encounter against England at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

By : Suyash Sahay  | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 07:11 PM (IST)

LIVE

PAK vs ENG LIVE Score, T20 WC: England Strike! Jofra Archer Dismisses Saim Ayub
PAK vs ENG LIVE Score: England and Pakistan meet in their second T20 WC Super 8s fixture
Source : PTI

Background

PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup: The race to T20 World Cup Semi-Finals are heating up as Pakistan now gear up to take on England in the Super 8s stage. Both sides have points on the board but have obtained them in different fashion. This match now becomes a crucial encounter in either's hopes of progressing to the next round. Notably, the Three Lions have already played a match at this venue, having sealed a comfortable win, which, along with their form, puts them as favourites for the clash.

That being said, given the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket, nothing is set in stone until the two sides battle it out on the field at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka.

PAK & ENG's Super 8s Journey So Far

Pakistan’s opening Super 8 encounter against New Zealand at the R. Premadasa Stadium never truly got underway, as relentless rain dictated proceedings. Continuous showers left the outfield unfit for play, and with no improvement in conditions, officials were compelled to abandon the fixture without a single ball being bowled. As per tournament rules, both teams walked away with one point each.

The washout dealt an early blow to momentum for both sides, tightening the qualification equation in a group where every result carries significant weight. With limited matches remaining, the shared points mean Pakistan and New Zealand now have far less room for error in their push toward a semifinal berth.

England, meanwhile, stamped their authority with a dominant 51-run victory over Sri Lanka in Pallekele. Opting to bat first, they compiled a competitive total, anchored by a fluent 62 at the top of the order.

What followed was a ruthless display with the ball. Sri Lanka’s chase unraveled almost immediately as England’s attack tore through the top order, leaving them reeling at 34 for 5 inside the powerplay. The collapse continued, and the innings folded for just 95 in under 17 overs. A telling three-wicket spell from a part-time off-spinner underlined England’s all-round superiority.

The emphatic win handed England valuable momentum in the Super 8s while highlighting Sri Lanka’s continued batting frailties under scoreboard pressure.

19:11 PM (IST)  •  24 Feb 2026

PAK vs ENG LIVE Score: Saim Ayub Falls!

England strike early! Jofra Archer gets the wicket of Saim Ayub through a top edge that went high and comfortably into the hands of Jacob Bethell.

19:10 PM (IST)  •  24 Feb 2026

PAK vs ENG LIVE Score: Pakistan 14-0 After 2 Overs

Good over for Pakistan as a four off the first ball sets the tone. 9 runs conceded by Jamie Overton overall.

Saim Ayub: 7(6)
Sahibzada Farhan: 6(6)
 
