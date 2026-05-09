Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill 'Join' Pakistan Squad In Viral Blunder

A bizarre broadcasting error during the opening Test match between Bangladesh and Pakistan has sent social media into a frenzy, after Indian stars Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were unexpectedly featured in the match graphics.

During the live coverage of the 1st Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan, fans were left baffled when the official broadcaster displayed a graphic that included members of the Indian cricket team instead of the Pakistani lineup.

Broadcast Glitch

The error occurred during a transition intended to show the Pakistan playing XI or a statistical comparison. Instead of the intended Pakistani athletes, high-definition headshots of Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill appeared on the screen, prominently labeled under the Pakistan team banner.

Broadcasting Blunder 😯



Indian Team as Pakistan Test team.



Graphics shown PAK vs BAN 1st Test on Day 2.



Courtesy : Fox Cricket pic.twitter.com/vKXjnB4wha — Venky (@Cric_Venky) May 9, 2026

Social Media Backlash

Screenshots of the mishap immediately went viral on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit. Cricket enthusiasts were quick to mock the production quality, with many questioning how such a high-profile international series could suffer from such a glaring oversight.

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Memes flooded the internet, with users joking that Rohit and Gill had "swapped sides" for the World Test Championship cycle. Fans contrasted the broadcast standards of the Test series with the high-tech, error-free production currently seen in IPL 2026.

Not the First Time

This incident adds to a growing list of "on-air blunders" involving South Asian teams. Broadcasters have previously faced heat for misidentifying players, showing incorrect flags, or mixing up statistics between India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

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