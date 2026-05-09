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HomeSportsCricketRohit Sharma, Shubman Gill 'Join' Pakistan Squad In Viral Blunder

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill 'Join' Pakistan Squad In Viral Blunder

The error occurred during a transition intended to show the Pakistan playing XI or a statistical comparison.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 09 May 2026 06:30 PM (IST)

A bizarre broadcasting error during the opening Test match between Bangladesh and Pakistan has sent social media into a frenzy, after Indian stars Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were unexpectedly featured in the match graphics.

During the live coverage of the 1st Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan, fans were left baffled when the official broadcaster displayed a graphic that included members of the Indian cricket team instead of the Pakistani lineup.

Broadcast Glitch

The error occurred during a transition intended to show the Pakistan playing XI or a statistical comparison. Instead of the intended Pakistani athletes, high-definition headshots of Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill appeared on the screen, prominently labeled under the Pakistan team banner.

Social Media Backlash

Screenshots of the mishap immediately went viral on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit. Cricket enthusiasts were quick to mock the production quality, with many questioning how such a high-profile international series could suffer from such a glaring oversight.

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Memes flooded the internet, with users joking that Rohit and Gill had "swapped sides" for the World Test Championship cycle. Fans contrasted the broadcast standards of the Test series with the high-tech, error-free production currently seen in IPL 2026.

Not the First Time

This incident adds to a growing list of "on-air blunders" involving South Asian teams. Broadcasters have previously faced heat for misidentifying players, showing incorrect flags, or mixing up statistics between India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

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Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What bizarre broadcasting error occurred during the Bangladesh vs. Pakistan Test match?

During the live coverage, Indian stars Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were mistakenly featured in graphics meant to show the Pakistan team lineup.

How did social media react to the broadcasting blunder?

Screenshots of the error went viral, leading to widespread mockery and memes about the production quality and the Indian players 'swapping sides'.

Is this the first time such a broadcasting mistake has happened involving South Asian teams?

No, this incident is part of a pattern of 'on-air blunders' where broadcasters have previously misidentified players or mixed up statistics for teams like India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

Published at : 09 May 2026 06:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
PAK Vs BAN Rohit Sharma Shubman Gill Pakistan PAK Vs BAN 1st Test
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