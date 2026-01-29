Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricket'Weren't Quite Ready To Be Here': Mitchell Marsh Opens Up on Players Skipping Pakistan Tour

Australia's captain also spoke about missing the five key players, who include Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Tim David, Nathan Ellis and Glenn Maxwell, who will miss this series.

By : IANS | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 01:28 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Lahore: Australian captain Mitchell Marsh is confident of the team's strength, saying the short gap between the Big Bash League (BBL) Final and the Pakistan T20I series, starting on Thursday on Lahore, will not affect their chances.

Marsh, along with seven other players in the Australian squad played in the final of the BBL on Sunday and reached Lahore 24 hours before the series opener, but according to the skipper, it will be the last thing to focus on before the tri-series, which is crucial for preparation ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, commences on February 7.

"I think one of the things about our group and most international teams is that preparation can look different for every tour," Marsh told the media ahead of their opening match.

"The majority of the group have been preparing in Dubai; other guys have been preparing by playing games throughout the Big Bash. We're ready to go, and we're looking forward to a great series," he added.

Australia's captain also spoke about missing the five key players, who include Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Tim David, Nathan Ellis and Glenn Maxwell, who will miss this series as they are rebuilding from respective fitness issues. He also confirmed that all of them will join the team in Sri Lanka, where they will play their first T20 WC match.

"This tour is really important for our World Cup preparations, and we have got some guys that weren't quite ready to be here; they're back at home training and preparing to meet us in Sri Lanka, so no stress there from our end," said Marsh.

The 34-year-old also praised Pakistan's fast bowling and players like Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam, who can make an impact.

"Winning away from home is always hard, and especially in conditions like this that can be foreign to us, so we're just really excited about the opportunity. We know that Pakistan has got some amazing cricketers, obviously Babar Azam, Shaheen, but we know that in these conditions, it's going to be a really good challenge, and that's one that we're looking forward to," he said.

"Pakistan has a great history of fast bowlers. No doubt we'll be looking forward to that challenge, especially obviously. He's an amazing bowler, and it's going to be a great challenge for our group," he added.

Australia will play its first match in the World Cup on February 11 in Colombo.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Will the short gap between the BBL Final and the Pakistan T20I series affect the Australian team?

No, Australian captain Mitchell Marsh is confident it won't. Many players have been preparing either in Dubai or through BBL games, and the team is ready for the series.

Why are some key Australian players missing this series?

Five key players, including Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell, are missing due to fitness issues. They are currently training at home and will join the team in Sri Lanka.

What is the significance of this series for Australia?

This tour is crucial for Australia's preparations for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. It's an opportunity to play in challenging conditions and face strong opponents.

How does the Australian captain view Pakistan's bowling attack?

Mitchell Marsh acknowledges Pakistan's strong fast bowling and key players like Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam. He sees it as a great challenge for his team.

Published at : 29 Jan 2026 01:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mitchell Marsh Australia Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Pak Vs Aus
Photo Gallery

