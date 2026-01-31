PAK vs AUS: Adam Zampa Enters Record Books, Becomes Babar Azam's Nemesis

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa has officially become the "nemesis" of Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam, etching his name in the record books during the second T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Adam Zampa Sets World Record

In the second T20 international of the ongoing 2026 series, Adam Zampa created history by dismissing Babar Azam for the fifth time in T20 cricket.

With this wicket, Zampa surpassed the likes of New Zealand’s Adam Milne and Mitchell Bracewell, as well as England’s Adil Rashid (all with 4 dismissals), to become the bowler who has dismissed Babar the most in the shortest format.

First-Ball Magic in Lahore

The drama unfolded in the 8th over of the Pakistani innings. With the hosts sitting comfortably at 76/2, Zampa was brought into the attack and produced a moment of magic on his very first delivery.

He landed a sharp, quicker leg-break that skidded on; Babar attempted to work it toward the leg side but was caught in the crease. The umpire had no hesitation in giving it out LBW, leaving Babar to depart for just 2 runs off 5 balls.

Zampa’s Statistics

The head-to-head numbers between these two world-class players have become increasingly one-sided:

Dismissals: 5 times in 10 T20I innings.

Average: Babar averages a mere 15.6 against the Aussie spinner.

Control: Out of the 78 balls Babar has faced from Zampa in T20Is, he has struggled with 22 dot balls and managed only 78 runs.

Zampa's Words Before The Matchup

To add further fire to this intense on-field rivalry, a post-match interview from the first T20I is now going viral on social media. In the clip, a Pakistani journalist refers to Babar Azam as the "premier batter," prompting a cheeky and nonchalant response from the Australian leg-spinner.

When asked how it felt to claim the prized scalp of Babar Azam, Zampa struggled to hide a smirk before delivering a clinical reply:

"Yeah, he is a very good player for a long time, but... yeah, I mean, it's not the first time I have got him out. I hope it's not the last, but it's always good to get a big wicket. It's what I am in the team for."

Watch Video

🚨 ADAM ZAMPA COOKED BABAR AZAM 🚨



Interviewer asked 🗣️

How do you feel about the wicket of Pakistan’s premier batsman, Babar Azam?



Adam Zampa Said 🗣️

"Babar Azam wicket is just a normal wicket for me". pic.twitter.com/2Ay78KRF3P — lndian Sports Netwrk (@IS_Netwrk29) January 30, 2026

Match Summary: Pakistan’s Spinners Stun Australia

Despite Babar’s early departure, Pakistan posted a daunting 198/5, thanks to a captain’s knock of 76 off 40 balls by Salman Ali Agha and a quickfire 53 from Usman Khan.

In response, Australia’s chase crumbled under the pressure of Pakistan's spin quartet. The visitors were reduced to a dire 88/6 within 13 overs, with Salman Ali Agha’s men looking certain to seal the series in front of a packed Lahore crowd.