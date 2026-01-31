PAK vs AUS 2nd T20I: Pitch Report, Predicted XIs, Where To Watch In India And USA

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

After a good performance in the series opener, Pakistan is set to take on Australia in the second T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today.

The hosts are leading the three-match series 1-0, but the pressure is squarely on the visitors to secure a win and keep the series alive. This series serves as a critical final rehearsal for both units ahead of the highly anticipated T20 World Cup 2026.

Pakistan’s Momentum vs Australia’s Reinforcements

The Men in Green enter the contest with high confidence following their 22-run victory in the first game. Saim Ayub’s impactful all-round performance and a disciplined bowling effort allowed Pakistan to defend a modest total effectively.

Under the captaincy of Salman Ali Agha, the hosts are expected to stick to their winning formula, though Naseem Shah may return to the playing XI to manage the workload of the frontline pacers.

On the other hand, Mitchell Marsh is expected to return to lead Australia after being rested in the previous encounter. The visitors are also likely to welcome back Marcus Stoinis, adding much-needed depth to their middle order.

Lahore Pitch Report

Spinners to Take Center Stage The surface at the Gaddafi Stadium remains a talking point. In the first T20I, the pitch played slow and offered significant grip, making life difficult for the batters once the powerplay concluded.

Since 2025, pace bowlers have been more prolific at this venue with 48 wickets at an average of 20.29, but spinners have been more economical, maintaining a rate of 8.1.

With the ball expected to stop and turn as it gets softer, a target in the vicinity of 170 is considered highly competitive.

Interesting Matchups

A pivotal battle to watch will be Babar Azam against Adam Zampa. In T20 cricket, Zampa has dismissed the former Pakistan captain four times, with Babar maintaining a strike rate of 108.23 against the leg-spinner.

PAK vs AUS 2nd T20I Broadcast Details

The match is scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM IST (4:00 PM local time). Fans in India can catch the live action via Sports TV channel on YouTube, while viewers in USA and Canada can tune in to Willow TV or stream via Fubo.

Squads

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, and others.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Adam Zampa, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, and others.