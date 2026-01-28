Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Australia begins on January 29 at the historic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. This series offers a crucial platform for both nations to test their bench strength and trial new talent while they finalize key plans for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

It is a vital chance for young players to prove their worth on the big stage.

Australia’s New-Look Squad

Under the leadership of Mitchell Marsh, Australia’s roster features several fresh faces. Youngsters Mahli Beardman and Jack Edwards are among those who might earn their international debuts during this tour.

The selectors are focused on observing how these emerging players perform under pressure while senior stars are away. The contest with an experienced Pakistani side will provide much-needed exposure to the debutants.

Key Absentees and Injuries

Several high-profile Australian players are missing from this tour. Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, and Sean Abbott are not included in the squad. Additionally, Tim David is unavailable for selection due to an injury.

These absences offer a direct opportunity for the younger generation to stake their claim for a permanent spot in future global tournaments.

Livestreaming details of Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I:

When is Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I Match?

Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I match will be played on January 29.

Where is Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I Match?

Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I Match will be played in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

When will Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I Match start?

Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I Match will start at 4:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I Match in India?

Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I Match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch live stream of Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I Match?

Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I Match will stream live on the SonyLiv app