HomeSportsCricketPAK vs AUS 1st T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan vs Australia T20 Series In India

Catch the 1st T20I between Pakistan and Australia at Gaddafi Stadium. Check live streaming info and team updates as Mitchell Marsh leads a fresh Australian squad.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 06:21 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Australia begins on January 29 at the historic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. This series offers a crucial platform for both nations to test their bench strength and trial new talent while they finalize key plans for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

It is a vital chance for young players to prove their worth on the big stage.

Australia’s New-Look Squad

Under the leadership of Mitchell Marsh, Australia’s roster features several fresh faces. Youngsters Mahli Beardman and Jack Edwards are among those who might earn their international debuts during this tour.

The selectors are focused on observing how these emerging players perform under pressure while senior stars are away. The contest with an experienced Pakistani side will provide much-needed exposure to the debutants.

Key Absentees and Injuries

Several high-profile Australian players are missing from this tour. Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, and Sean Abbott are not included in the squad. Additionally, Tim David is unavailable for selection due to an injury.

These absences offer a direct opportunity for the younger generation to stake their claim for a permanent spot in future global tournaments.

Livestreaming details of Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I:

When is Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I Match?
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I match will be played on January 29.

Where is Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I Match?
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I Match will be played in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

When will Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I Match start?
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I Match will start at 4:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I Match in India?
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I Match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch live stream of Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I Match? 
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I Match will stream live on the SonyLiv app

Frequently Asked Questions

When does the Pakistan vs Australia T20I series begin and where is the first match?

The three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Australia begins on January 29 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Who is captaining the Australian squad for this series?

Mitchell Marsh is leading the Australian squad for this T20I series against Pakistan.

Which key Australian players are absent from this tour?

Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, and injured Tim David are not included in the Australian squad for this series.

What time does the first T20I match start?

The Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I match will start at 4:30 pm IST.

Where can I watch the live stream of the Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I match in India?

The Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I match will stream live on the SonyLiv app in India.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 28 Jan 2026 06:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pak Vs Aus PAK Vs AUS T20 Series Pakistan Vs Australia 1st T20I Pak Vs Aus 1st T20I
