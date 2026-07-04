Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: On This Day, BCCI Shared One Of Cricket's Most Iconic Videos

WATCH: On This Day, BCCI Shared One Of Cricket's Most Iconic Videos

The atmosphere in Mumbai had already reached a fever pitch after millions of supporters completely flooded Marine Drive to catch a glimpse of the open-top victory bus.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 11:29 AM (IST)

July 4 holds a sacred place in the hearts of Indian cricket fans. On this exact day in 2024, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared what is widely considered one of the greatest, most goosebumps-inducing sports videos ever recorded.

The footage captured a monumental moment during the grand victory parade in Mumbai, celebrating India’s historic 2024 Men's T20 World Cup triumph. Inside a completely packed Wankhede Stadium, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya led the entire Indian squad and tens of thousands of emotional fans in a deafening, unified rendition of the patriotic anthem "Vande Mataram."

WATCH VIDEO

Kohli Rallies Wankhede Faithful

The atmosphere in Mumbai had already reached a fever pitch after millions of supporters completely flooded Marine Drive to catch a glimpse of the open-top victory bus. However, the emotional peak of the evening unfolded inside the stadium bowl.

Also Read | WATCH: Lionel Messi's Sublime First Touch Leads To Historic FIFA World Cup Goal

Taking the initiative, modern-day legend Virat Kohli actively rallied both his teammates and the packed stands, encouraging everyone to raise their voices. The gesture instantly mirrored the legendary, spine-chilling chants that echoed through the exact same venue during India's 2011 ODI World Cup glory.

Pure Emotion and Nationwide Pride

As the music swelled, Hardik Pandya - who had bowled the high-pressure final over against South Africa just days prior - joined Virat Kohli at the forefront, passionately singing along with the rest of the world-conquering squad.

The roaring chorus of players and fans singing in perfect unison created a powerful, timeless image of national pride. Years later, the BCCI’s viral footage remains a defining symbol of Indian cricket's unity, passion, and the deep emotional bond between the athletes and their fans.

Frequently Asked Questions

What event did the BCCI video capture on July 4, 2024?

The video captured India’s grand victory parade in Mumbai, celebrating their historic 2024 Men's T20 World Cup triumph. It showed the team and fans singing 'Vande Mataram' at Wankhede Stadium.

Where did the emotional peak of the victory parade occur?

The emotional peak of the evening unfolded inside the completely packed Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Virat Kohli rallied teammates and fans there.

Which players led the

Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya led the entire Indian squad and tens of thousands of emotional fans. They passionately sang the patriotic anthem 'Vande Mataram' in unison.

What does the BCCI's viral footage symbolize?

The footage remains a defining symbol of Indian cricket's unity, passion, and the deep emotional bond between the athletes and their fans. It created a powerful, timeless image of national pride.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 04 Jul 2026 11:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli BCCI Hardik Pandya
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
WATCH: On This Day, BCCI Shared One Of Cricket's Most Iconic Videos
WATCH: On This Day, BCCI Shared One Of Cricket's Most Iconic Videos
Cricket
WATCH: 'World's Most Beautiful Cricketer' Breaks Down In Tears After Reaching T20 World Cup Final
WATCH: 'World's Most Beautiful Cricketer' Breaks Down In Tears After Reaching T20 World Cup Final
Cricket
Sachin Tendulkar Returns To Field In Team India Jersey - See Pics
Sachin Tendulkar Returns To Field In Team India Jersey - See Pics
Cricket
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reposts Reel By Abhishek Sharma's Rumored Girlfriend
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reposts Reel By Abhishek Sharma's Rumored Girlfriend
Advertisement

Videos

JUST IN: Panel Discusses Public Mourning in Iran Amid Unverified Claims
BREAKING: Panel Discusses Diplomatic Significance of Reported Tehran Ceremony
ALERT: J&K Administration Urges Pilgrims to Travel Only on Registered Dates
BREAKING: Unverified Reports Claim State Funeral for Iran's Supreme Leader
BREAKING: Moving KSRTC Bus Catches Fire in Bengaluru, All Occupants Rescued
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget