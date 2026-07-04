WATCH: On This Day, BCCI Shared One Of Cricket's Most Iconic Videos

July 4 holds a sacred place in the hearts of Indian cricket fans. On this exact day in 2024, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared what is widely considered one of the greatest, most goosebumps-inducing sports videos ever recorded.

The footage captured a monumental moment during the grand victory parade in Mumbai, celebrating India’s historic 2024 Men's T20 World Cup triumph. Inside a completely packed Wankhede Stadium, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya led the entire Indian squad and tens of thousands of emotional fans in a deafening, unified rendition of the patriotic anthem "Vande Mataram."

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OTD, one of the greatest videos ever was dropped by the BCCI. 🥹pic.twitter.com/TGOlRSIq0a — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) July 4, 2026

Kohli Rallies Wankhede Faithful

The atmosphere in Mumbai had already reached a fever pitch after millions of supporters completely flooded Marine Drive to catch a glimpse of the open-top victory bus. However, the emotional peak of the evening unfolded inside the stadium bowl.

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Taking the initiative, modern-day legend Virat Kohli actively rallied both his teammates and the packed stands, encouraging everyone to raise their voices. The gesture instantly mirrored the legendary, spine-chilling chants that echoed through the exact same venue during India's 2011 ODI World Cup glory.

Pure Emotion and Nationwide Pride

As the music swelled, Hardik Pandya - who had bowled the high-pressure final over against South Africa just days prior - joined Virat Kohli at the forefront, passionately singing along with the rest of the world-conquering squad.

The roaring chorus of players and fans singing in perfect unison created a powerful, timeless image of national pride. Years later, the BCCI’s viral footage remains a defining symbol of Indian cricket's unity, passion, and the deep emotional bond between the athletes and their fans.