The video captured India’s grand victory parade in Mumbai, celebrating their historic 2024 Men's T20 World Cup triumph. It showed the team and fans singing 'Vande Mataram' at Wankhede Stadium.
WATCH: On This Day, BCCI Shared One Of Cricket's Most Iconic Videos
The atmosphere in Mumbai had already reached a fever pitch after millions of supporters completely flooded Marine Drive to catch a glimpse of the open-top victory bus.
July 4 holds a sacred place in the hearts of Indian cricket fans. On this exact day in 2024, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared what is widely considered one of the greatest, most goosebumps-inducing sports videos ever recorded.
The footage captured a monumental moment during the grand victory parade in Mumbai, celebrating India’s historic 2024 Men's T20 World Cup triumph. Inside a completely packed Wankhede Stadium, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya led the entire Indian squad and tens of thousands of emotional fans in a deafening, unified rendition of the patriotic anthem "Vande Mataram."
WATCH VIDEO
OTD, one of the greatest videos ever was dropped by the BCCI. 🥹pic.twitter.com/TGOlRSIq0a— Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) July 4, 2026
Kohli Rallies Wankhede Faithful
The atmosphere in Mumbai had already reached a fever pitch after millions of supporters completely flooded Marine Drive to catch a glimpse of the open-top victory bus. However, the emotional peak of the evening unfolded inside the stadium bowl.
Also Read | WATCH: Lionel Messi's Sublime First Touch Leads To Historic FIFA World Cup Goal
Taking the initiative, modern-day legend Virat Kohli actively rallied both his teammates and the packed stands, encouraging everyone to raise their voices. The gesture instantly mirrored the legendary, spine-chilling chants that echoed through the exact same venue during India's 2011 ODI World Cup glory.
Pure Emotion and Nationwide Pride
As the music swelled, Hardik Pandya - who had bowled the high-pressure final over against South Africa just days prior - joined Virat Kohli at the forefront, passionately singing along with the rest of the world-conquering squad.
The roaring chorus of players and fans singing in perfect unison created a powerful, timeless image of national pride. Years later, the BCCI’s viral footage remains a defining symbol of Indian cricket's unity, passion, and the deep emotional bond between the athletes and their fans.
Frequently Asked Questions
What event did the BCCI video capture on July 4, 2024?
Where did the emotional peak of the victory parade occur?
The emotional peak of the evening unfolded inside the completely packed Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Virat Kohli rallied teammates and fans there.
Which players led the
Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya led the entire Indian squad and tens of thousands of emotional fans. They passionately sang the patriotic anthem 'Vande Mataram' in unison.
What does the BCCI's viral footage symbolize?
The footage remains a defining symbol of Indian cricket's unity, passion, and the deep emotional bond between the athletes and their fans. It created a powerful, timeless image of national pride.