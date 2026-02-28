Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketOmar Abdullah Announces Rs 2 Crore Reward And Jobs For J&K’s Ranji Heroes

Omar Abdullah Announces Rs 2 Crore Reward And Jobs For J&K's Ranji Heroes

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah rewards the maiden Ranji Trophy champions with ₹2 crore and government job opportunities. Read about the historic celebration.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 28 Feb 2026 05:45 PM (IST)
In the wake of Jammu and Kashmir’s maiden Ranji Trophy title, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has announced a comprehensive reward package to honor the history-makers. Following the team's victory over Karnataka on Saturday, the Chief Minister declared a ₹2 crore cash incentive for the players and support staff.

Abdullah, who personally traveled to the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground on Friday to support the squad, described the win as a "watershed moment" that has filled the entire region with inspiration.

Watch Post

<p

Government Jobs for Championship Winners

Beyond the immediate financial reward, the Chief Minister confirmed that the victors would be eligible for government appointments.

This move falls under the recently notified rules specifically designed to recognize and provide career security for "outstanding sportspersons" from the Union Territory. Abdullah noted that this triumph would serve as a "catalyst" for enhancing sports infrastructure and encouraging a new generation of youth to participate in competitive cricket.

Chief Minister’s Front-Row Support

Abdullah was present in the stands during the final sessions of the five-day final. Accompanied by Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani and MLA Tanvir Sadiq, the Chief Minister witnessed the team finalize their supremacy over the eight-time champions. "There hasn't been a single day in this five-day final when the team has not dominated the opposition," Abdullah remarked, emphasizing the consistency shown by the J&K squad.

Leaders Celebrate the "Finest Hour"

The celebrations extended beyond Hubballi, with other regional leaders weighing in on the milestone:

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha described the victory as the region’s "finest hour," praising the "sheer grit" of every player. Deputy CM Surinder Kumar Choudhary labeled the win a "historic milestone" that sets an example for the children of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read
Published at : 28 Feb 2026 05:33 PM (IST)
