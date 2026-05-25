Tim David ODI Future In Doubt; Australia Lock In Three Veteran Fast Bowlers For World Cup 2027

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Veteran pace bowlers rested for upcoming white-ball tours.

Workload management aims for 2027 title defence preparedness.

Coaches plan for ageing bowlers' fitness and availability.

Team seeks finisher after Maxwell's ODI retirement.

The high-profile leadership department of the national squad has committed to backing their legendary veteran pace unit to spearhead the country's upcoming international title defence in South Africa. Despite accumulating individual physical milestones, head coach Andrew McDonald remains confident that the experienced fast bowlers can stay in peak physical condition through highly strict workload management protocols.

The Critical Workload Interventions Outlined

The senior coaching staff took the executive decision to rest Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood from the upcoming white-ball tour assignments in Pakistan and Bangladesh. The backroom staff stepped in to protect the prized fast bowling assets, prioritising their long-term physical durability over immediate bilateral series victories.

"But if you actually work back from 2027 and look at what we've got coming up, this is the last significant break that we get to invest into their bodies to set themselves up to get all the way through to 2027. We are planning for them to be there in 2027," Australia head coach Andrew McDonald told reporters.

Managing High Age Profile Challenges

The technical management team faces a highly demanding challenge given the advanced age profiles of the primary fast bowling trio. Starc, Hazlewood, and Cummins are currently thirty-six, thirty-five, and thirty-three years old respectively, requiring immense sports science investment.

"We have done this before also in 2023," McDonald noted regarding the frantic white-ball calendar. "The biggest difference is we're four years older. I think we're well placed if we're fit and healthy. And that's going to be the biggest challenge. How do we get the players through that demand? How do we manage them, in particular our fast bowlers?"

Uncertain Finisher Role Opens Return Conversations

Following the formal international retirement of veteran all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, the national selection panel is actively evaluating structural options to fill the specialised lower-order finishing position. Power hitter Tim David has emerged as a potential candidate for the vacancy, though his immediate availability remains entirely unconfirmed.

"It is something we're looking at," McDonald revealed regarding the empty middle-order slot. "Tim hasn't made himself available for ODI cricket as yet in amongst everything that he's doing. But open-minded that potentially that is a conversation down the track."