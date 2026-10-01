India has been placed in Group A alongside Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, and one qualifying team. They will play a total of five group-stage matches.
ODI World Cup 2027: India’s Opponents, Match Dates, Venues & More
India’s ICC World Cup 2027 fixtures are out. Check the full schedule, including dates, venues and timings for matches against Australia, Pakistan and others.
- India faces Australia, Pakistan in 2027 World Cup group stage.
- Also battles Afghanistan, a qualifier, and Zimbabwe next.
- Super 7 qualification hinges on group finish or global ranking.
India ODI World Cup 2027: India’s campaign at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 is set to feature a packed group-stage schedule, with the Men in Blue facing a mix of familiar rivals and dangerous opponents. India have been placed in Group A alongside Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and one qualifying team. The group phase offers five matches for India, beginning with a major contest against Australia before the much-anticipated clash with Pakistan in Johannesburg.
The team will then face Afghanistan, a qualifier and Zimbabwe as it bids to advance to the next stage of the tournament.
India’s World Cup 2027 Fixtures
Here are all of India's ODI World Cup group stage matches:
India vs Australia
Date: October 7
Time: 1:30 PM IST
Venue: Cape Town
India vs Pakistan
Date: October 10
Time: 1:30 PM IST
Venue: Johannesburg
Read More: ICC World Cup 2027 Schedule Announced! India Match Dates, Key Clashes Revealed
India vs Afghanistan
Date: October 14
Time: 1:30 PM IST
Venue: Tshwane
India vs Qualifier A Winner
Date: October 17
Time: 1:30 PM IST
Venue: Bloemfontein
Zimbabwe vs India
Date: October 24
Time: 1:30 PM IST
Venue: Victoria Falls
If India finish among the top three in Group A, or qualify as the seventh-highest-ranked team across the two groups, they will advance to the Super 7 stage and play additional matches.
The schedule for India’s potential Super 7 fixtures will be determined once the group-stage standings are finalised.
Spotlight On Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are two defining figures of modern Indian cricket.
The duo were among India’s standout performers at the 2023 ODI World Cup, but their memorable campaign ended in heartbreak as Australia lifted the trophy after defeating the Men in Blue in the final.
Both are expected to feature at the 2027 ICC World Cup, with Kohli having already confirmed it will be his final appearance at the tournament. Rohit, who will turn 40 during the competition, is also expected to be nearing the end of his World Cup career.
For fans, the hope is that the two legends can sign off from the biggest stage on the highest note.
Frequently Asked Questions
Which teams are in India's group for the 2027 ODI World Cup?
When are India's major group stage matches against Australia and Pakistan scheduled?
India will start their campaign against Australia on October 7 in Cape Town. The highly anticipated match against Pakistan is set for October 10 in Johannesburg.
How can India qualify for the Super 7 stage of the tournament?
India can advance to the Super 7 stage by finishing among the top three teams in Group A. Alternatively, they can qualify as the seventh-highest-ranked team across the two groups.
What is Virat Kohli's plan regarding the 2027 ODI World Cup?
Virat Kohli has confirmed that the 2027 World Cup will be his final tournament. Fans are eager to see him and Rohit Sharma conclude their careers on a high note.