ODI World Cup 2027: India’s Opponents, Match Dates, Venues & More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India faces Australia, Pakistan in 2027 World Cup group stage.

Also battles Afghanistan, a qualifier, and Zimbabwe next.

Super 7 qualification hinges on group finish or global ranking.

India ODI World Cup 2027: India’s campaign at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 is set to feature a packed group-stage schedule, with the Men in Blue facing a mix of familiar rivals and dangerous opponents. India have been placed in Group A alongside Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and one qualifying team. The group phase offers five matches for India, beginning with a major contest against Australia before the much-anticipated clash with Pakistan in Johannesburg.

The team will then face Afghanistan, a qualifier and Zimbabwe as it bids to advance to the next stage of the tournament.

India’s World Cup 2027 Fixtures

Here are all of India's ODI World Cup group stage matches:

India vs Australia

Date: October 7

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Cape Town

India vs Pakistan

Date: October 10

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Johannesburg

Read More: ICC World Cup 2027 Schedule Announced! India Match Dates, Key Clashes Revealed

India vs Afghanistan

Date: October 14

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Tshwane

India vs Qualifier A Winner

Date: October 17

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Bloemfontein

Zimbabwe vs India

Date: October 24

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Victoria Falls

If India finish among the top three in Group A, or qualify as the seventh-highest-ranked team across the two groups, they will advance to the Super 7 stage and play additional matches.

The schedule for India’s potential Super 7 fixtures will be determined once the group-stage standings are finalised.

Spotlight On Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are two defining figures of modern Indian cricket.

The duo were among India’s standout performers at the 2023 ODI World Cup, but their memorable campaign ended in heartbreak as Australia lifted the trophy after defeating the Men in Blue in the final.

Both are expected to feature at the 2027 ICC World Cup, with Kohli having already confirmed it will be his final appearance at the tournament. Rohit, who will turn 40 during the competition, is also expected to be nearing the end of his World Cup career.

For fans, the hope is that the two legends can sign off from the biggest stage on the highest note.