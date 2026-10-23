ODI Cricket's Double-Century Club: Full List Of Players, Including Indian Stars

Scoring a century in One Day International (ODI) cricket is a major milestone for any batter, but crossing the 200-run mark is an achievement reserved for a select group of players. Over the years, several batters have produced extraordinary innings to enter this exclusive club, with Indian cricketers featuring prominently on the list.

The latest addition is England's Harry Brook, who smashed 202 runs against Sri Lanka to register his maiden ODI double century. Here's a look at the complete list and India's contribution to ODI cricket's double-century club.

Sachin Tendulkar Was The First To Score An ODI Double Century

Sachin Tendulkar created history in February 2010 when he became the first male batter to score a double century in ODI cricket. He remained unbeaten on 200 against South Africa.

Virender Sehwag followed Tendulkar in December 2011, smashing 219 runs against the West Indies.

Since then, several batters have joined the exclusive club, producing memorable innings for their respective countries.

Five Indian Batters Have Scored ODI Double Centuries

Batters Who Have Scored Double Centuries In ODIs

The following batters have scored double centuries in men's ODI cricket:

- Sachin Tendulkar (India): 200*

- Virender Sehwag (India): 219

- Rohit Sharma (India): 264

- Martin Guptill (New Zealand): 237*

- Chris Gayle (West Indies): 215

- Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan): 210*

- Ishan Kishan (India): 210

- Shubman Gill (India): 208

- Glenn Maxwell (Australia): 201*

- Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka): 210*

- Harry Brook (England): 202

Note: An asterisk () indicates the batter remained not out.*

Rohit Sharma Holds Record For Most ODI Double Centuries

No discussion of ODI double centuries is complete without Rohit Sharma. The Indian batter holds the record for the most double hundreds in the format, having achieved the feat three times.

Rohit first scored 209 against Australia in 2013. He followed it up with an extraordinary 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014, which remains the highest individual score in men's ODI cricket. In 2017, he registered his third double century, scoring an unbeaten 208 against Sri Lanka.

His three double hundreds make him the only batter to have crossed the 200-run mark in men's ODIs on three occasions.