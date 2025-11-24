Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketKane Williamson Returns To Test Cricket For New Zealand’s Latest WTC Series

Kane Williamson Returns To Test Cricket For New Zealand’s Latest WTC Series

Williamson had skipped the July Test series versus Zimbabwe and has not played a Test for New Zealand since December last year.

By : IANS | Updated at : 24 Nov 2025 10:33 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Auckland: Kane Williamson has been recalled to New Zealand’s Test squad for the opening match against the West Indies, joining a 14-player group that also features pace bowlers Jacob Duffy, Zakary Foulkes, and Blair Tickner.

Daryl Mitchell has been passed fit after overcoming a minor groin injury sustained during the first ODI against the same opponents.

Williamson had skipped the July Test series versus Zimbabwe and has not played a Test for New Zealand since December last year. To prepare for his return, he is set to turn out for Northern Districts in the second round of the Plunkett Shield.

Duffy and Foulkes both debuted in the Zimbabwe series, with Foulkes making headlines by recording the best match figures by a New Zealand bowler on Test debut—9 for 75. Tickner, meanwhile, is back in the Test frame for the first time since March 2023.

Kyle Jamieson and Glenn Phillips weren’t considered for the first Test as they continue to build their match fitness as part of a managed red-ball return-to-play plan.

Matt Fisher (shin), Will O’Rourke (back) and Ben Sears (hamstring) were not considered for selection due to injury.

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter welcomed the return of Williamson to an already high performing Test side.

“Kane’s ability on the field speaks for itself and it will be great to have his skills as well as his leadership back in the Test group,” he said.

“He’s had a bit of time off to get himself ready for red-ball cricket, and I know he’s looking forward to playing for Northern Districts in the second round of the Plunket Shield in the lead-up to the first Test.”

Walter spoke on Zak Foulkes’ selection after his Test debut in Zimbabwe earlier in the year.

“Zak couldn’t have performed much better in his first Test against Zimbabwe. That, along with his recent form across the white-ball tours, has rightfully earned him selection."

Walter said Duffy and Tickner were experienced campaigners. “Both Jacob and Blair have been around a while and know what it takes to perform at the highest level. They’ve impressed in their white-ball opportunities so far this summer and we back them to do so in the Test arena if called upon.”

The first Test starts in Christchurch at Hagley Oval on December 2.

The second Test starts at the Cello Basin Reserve in Wellington on December 10 with the third and final Test beginning at Bay Oval in Tauranga on December 18.

Squad: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Nov 2025 10:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
ICC WTC Kane Williamson New Zealand Wtc World Test Championship Nz Vs Wi Tests New Zealand Vs West India Kane Williamson Last Test Match New Zealand Test Squad Nz Vs Wi Test Squad Kane Williamson Return Update Nz Test Squad
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Justice Surya Kant Takes Oath As New Chief Justice Of India
Justice Surya Kant Takes Oath As New Chief Justice Of India
India
Indian Man Visiting Newborn Grandchild 'Harasses' Schoolgirls In Canada; Faces Deportation
Indian Man Visiting Newborn Grandchild 'Harasses' Schoolgirls In Canada; Faces Deportation
India
‘Sindh May Return To India’: Rajnath Singh Says Borders Are Not Permanent
‘Sindh May Return To India’: Rajnath Singh Says Borders Are Not Permanent
World
‘You Should Have Told Us’: Ramaphosa Jokes With PM Modi As South Africa Concludes Historic G20 Summit
‘You Should Have Told Us’: Ramaphosa Jokes With PM Modi As South Africa Concludes Historic G20 Summit
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Crime Branch Arrests Mastermind Behind ₹8 Cr High-Purity Heroin Supply Network
Breaking: ED Seizes Over ₹14 Crore Cash, Gold in Massive Raids Linked to Coal Scam
SIR Row Deepens: Akhilesh Alleges BJP-EC Nexus, Mamata Warns of Rising Deaths
Special Intensive Revision: Opposition Accuses BJP, Akhilesh Questions Yogi’s Stand
Special Intensive Revision: Akhilesh Yadav Seeks Three-Month Extension for Voter List Revision in UP
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget