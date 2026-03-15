NZ vs SA T20I Series Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Live In India

New Zealand vs South Africa T20I Series Live Streaming: Fresh off their deep runs in the T20 World Cup 2026, New Zealand and South Africa are set to face off in a high-octane five-match T20I series. With New Zealand finishing as World Cup runners-up and South Africa reaching the semi-finals, NZ vs SA T20I series serves as a critical rebuilding phase for both sides as they test fresh talent before the IPL 2026 begins later this month.

Where to Watch NZ vs SA Live in India

For fans in India, New Zealand vs South Africa T20I series will be widely accessible across television and digital platforms:

TV Broadcast: All matches will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: The series will be available for digital streaming on the Sony LIV app and website, as well as on FanCode.

NZ vs SA T20I Series Schedule & Venues

The five-match T20I series between New Zealand and South Africa kicks off today, March 15, and will travel across five different iconic venues in New Zealand.

1st T20I: March 15: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui - 11:45 AM (IST)

2nd T20I: March 17: Seddon Park, Hamilton - 11:45 AM (IST)

3rd T20I: March 20: Eden Park, Auckland - 11:45 AM (IST)

4th T20I: March 22: Sky Stadium, Wellington - 11:45 AM (IST)

5th T20I: March 25: Hagley Oval, Christchurch - 11:45 AM (IST)

Key Captaincy and Squad Updates

Both teams have rested several marquee players who are heading to India for the IPL.

New Zealand: Led by Mitchell Santner for the first three games, with Tom Latham taking the reins for the final two. The squad features exciting young talent like Tim Robinson and Zak Foulkes.

South Africa: Keshav Maharaj captains a youthful Proteas squad. After their travel was delayed from India due to West Asian airspace restrictions, the team is eager to move past their World Cup semi-final exit.

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