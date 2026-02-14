Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketNZ vs SA T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa Opt To Field In Ahmedabad; Check Playing XIs

NZ vs SA T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa Opt To Field In Ahmedabad; Check Playing XIs

New Zealand vs South Africa T20 World Cup: South Africa wins the toss and opts to bowl! Stay updated with the confirmed Playing XIs and pitch details for the high-stakes NZ vs SA clash in Ahmedabad.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 06:47 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The battle for supremacy in Group D has officially kicked off at the Narendra Modi Stadium. In a heavyweight encounter between two undefeated sides, South Africa captain Aiden Markram has won the toss and elected to field first against New Zealand. With both teams having secured two wins from two games, the victor tonight will effectively secure a spot in the Super 8 stage.

Captain’s Words: Tactical Shifts and Dew Factor

Aiden Markram explained his decision by highlighting the behavior of the Ahmedabad pitch under lights. Having played a night game here earlier in the tournament, the Proteas skipper noted that the surface tended to improve as the match progressed. Markram also addressed the emotional toll of their recent double Super Over thriller against Afghanistan, stating that while the squad took a hit, the win built significant character in the dressing room. South Africa has made one tactical change, bringing in Corbin Bosch for George Linde to bolster their bowling attack.

On the other side, Mitchell Santner appeared comfortable with the prospect of batting first. The New Zealand captain described the pitch as a "good wicket" and expressed his desire to put a competitive total on the board, hoping that the dew factor remains manageable. Santner emphasized that there are no easy games in this World Cup and that his side aims for continuous improvement following their clinical performances in the first two games. The Black Caps are playing an unchanged XI for this crucial fixture.

Pitch Report: A Belter for Batters

According to experts Shaun Pollock and Danny Morrison, the surface is nice and hard, providing an ideal platform for a high-scoring game. While "pace on" will allow batters to find the boundaries easily, the slower deliveries are expected to grip the surface, offering a glimmer of hope for the bowlers. The square boundaries are 62m and 74m, with a straight boundary of 72m. With dew expected to be a significant factor in the second innings, the chasing side will likely find the ball coming onto the bat much better.

Confirmed Playing XIs

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi.

Related Video

T20 World Cup Win: India Thrash Namibia by 93 Runs

Frequently Asked Questions

How might dew affect the game?

Dew is expected to be a significant factor in the second innings, making the ball come onto the bat better for the chasing side.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 14 Feb 2026 06:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nz Vs Sa Live T20 World Cup 2026 NZ Vs SA T20 World 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Victory Of People’: Tarique Rahman’s First Remark After BNP’s Historic Bangladesh Win
‘Victory Of People’: Tarique Rahman’s First Remark After BNP’s Historic Bangladesh Win
India
1 Dead, 4 Injured After Under-Construction Metro Pillar Collapses In Mumbai's Mulund
1 Dead, 4 Injured After Under-Construction Metro Pillar Collapses In Mumbai's Mulund
World
Bangladesh Election Results: Three BNP Hindu Leaders Secure Victory, Who Are They?
Bangladesh Election Results: Three BNP Hindu Leaders Secure Victory, Who Are They?
India
'Just An Hour Away’: Congress 'Books' PM Modi's Flight Tickets For Manipur Amid Assam Visit
'Just An Hour Away’: Congress 'Books' PM Modi's Flight Tickets For Manipur Amid Assam Visit
Advertisement

Videos

Nation Remembers: 7th Anniversary of Pulwama Attack, Tributes to 40 Bravehearts
Breaking News: Fresh CCTV Footage Surfaces in Firing Incident Outside Rohit Shetty’s Residence
Breaking Update: US Turns Anti-Drug Drive into Open Military Operation After Caribbean Strike
Breaking News: US Military Escalates Anti-Drug Operations with Deadly Caribbean Sea Strike
PM Modi Assam Visit: ELT Landing, Rafale-Sukhoi Demo, Mega Projects Unveiled Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Partners Or Rivals? The Calculated Choreography Of China-India Strategic Dialogue
Opinion
Embed widget