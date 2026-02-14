NZ vs SA T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa Opt To Field In Ahmedabad; Check Playing XIs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The battle for supremacy in Group D has officially kicked off at the Narendra Modi Stadium. In a heavyweight encounter between two undefeated sides, South Africa captain Aiden Markram has won the toss and elected to field first against New Zealand. With both teams having secured two wins from two games, the victor tonight will effectively secure a spot in the Super 8 stage.

Captain’s Words: Tactical Shifts and Dew Factor

Aiden Markram explained his decision by highlighting the behavior of the Ahmedabad pitch under lights. Having played a night game here earlier in the tournament, the Proteas skipper noted that the surface tended to improve as the match progressed. Markram also addressed the emotional toll of their recent double Super Over thriller against Afghanistan, stating that while the squad took a hit, the win built significant character in the dressing room. South Africa has made one tactical change, bringing in Corbin Bosch for George Linde to bolster their bowling attack.

On the other side, Mitchell Santner appeared comfortable with the prospect of batting first. The New Zealand captain described the pitch as a "good wicket" and expressed his desire to put a competitive total on the board, hoping that the dew factor remains manageable. Santner emphasized that there are no easy games in this World Cup and that his side aims for continuous improvement following their clinical performances in the first two games. The Black Caps are playing an unchanged XI for this crucial fixture.

Pitch Report: A Belter for Batters

According to experts Shaun Pollock and Danny Morrison, the surface is nice and hard, providing an ideal platform for a high-scoring game. While "pace on" will allow batters to find the boundaries easily, the slower deliveries are expected to grip the surface, offering a glimmer of hope for the bowlers. The square boundaries are 62m and 74m, with a straight boundary of 72m. With dew expected to be a significant factor in the second innings, the chasing side will likely find the ball coming onto the bat much better.

Confirmed Playing XIs

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi.