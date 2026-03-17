You can live stream the match on the Sony LIV app and website, as well as Fancode. Both platforms require a paid subscription.
NZ vs SA 2nd T20I Live Streaming: How To Watch In India
New Zealand take on South Africa in the 2nd T20I of the series after a devastating loss in the opening clash. Check out live streaming and TV broadcast info ahead.
NZ vs SA 2nd T20I: The ICC T20 World Cup may be over, but New Zealand and South Africa continue their T20 rivalry, now in a bilateral series. The opening match saw the hosts bowled out for just 91, a target the Proteas chased with ease to take a 1-0 lead. The contest carries added context, as the two sides had met in the T20 World Cup semi-final, where New Zealand dominated South Africa to knock them out. The Proteas will now be eager to bounce back and settle scores by clinching the series.
For fans in India, eager to catch all the action, here are NZ vs SA 2nd T20I live streaming and TV broadcast details.
NZ vs SA 2nd T20I Live Streaming Info
The official app and website of Sony LIV, as well as Fancode, will live stream New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd T20I today, March 17, 2026.
Readers should note that both platforms require a paid subscription to get access to all the content. Notably, Fancode offers a series pass for Rs 79 or a per-match pass for Rs 29 each, which should be pretty affordable.
NZ vs SA 2nd T20I: TV Broadcast Details
The Sony Sports Network TV channels will broadcast New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd T20I on television.
The Kiwis have won the toss and decided to bat first. Here's a look at their playing XIs:
New Zealand - Devon Conway, Tom Latham (WK), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Mitchell Santner (C), James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Josh Clarkson, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears
South Africa - Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen (WK), Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, Wiaan Mulder, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj (C), Nqobani Mokoena, Ottneil Baartman
As can be noted from the above-mentioned squads, Aiden Markram, who captained South Africa in the T20 World Cup is not a part of the proceedings.
New Zealand are also missing Finn Allen, who struck a 33-ball century against the Proteas in their T20 World Cup semi-final fixture.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Where can I watch the NZ vs SA 2nd T20I live?
What are the TV broadcast details for the NZ vs SA 2nd T20I?
The match will be broadcast on television by the Sony Sports Network.
Who is captaining New Zealand in this series?
Mitchell Santner is the captain of the New Zealand team for this series.
Are there any notable player absences for South Africa?
Yes, Aiden Markram, who captained South Africa in the T20 World Cup, is not part of this series.