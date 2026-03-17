NZ vs SA 2nd T20I Live Streaming: How To Watch In India

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NZ vs SA 2nd T20I: The ICC T20 World Cup may be over, but New Zealand and South Africa continue their T20 rivalry, now in a bilateral series. The opening match saw the hosts bowled out for just 91, a target the Proteas chased with ease to take a 1-0 lead. The contest carries added context, as the two sides had met in the T20 World Cup semi-final, where New Zealand dominated South Africa to knock them out. The Proteas will now be eager to bounce back and settle scores by clinching the series.

For fans in India, eager to catch all the action, here are NZ vs SA 2nd T20I live streaming and TV broadcast details.

NZ vs SA 2nd T20I Live Streaming Info

The official app and website of Sony LIV, as well as Fancode, will live stream New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd T20I today, March 17, 2026.

Readers should note that both platforms require a paid subscription to get access to all the content. Notably, Fancode offers a series pass for Rs 79 or a per-match pass for Rs 29 each, which should be pretty affordable.

NZ vs SA 2nd T20I: TV Broadcast Details

The Sony Sports Network TV channels will broadcast New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd T20I on television.

The Kiwis have won the toss and decided to bat first. Here's a look at their playing XIs:

New Zealand - Devon Conway, Tom Latham (WK), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Mitchell Santner (C), James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Josh Clarkson, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears

South Africa - Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen (WK), Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, Wiaan Mulder, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj (C), Nqobani Mokoena, Ottneil Baartman

As can be noted from the above-mentioned squads, Aiden Markram, who captained South Africa in the T20 World Cup is not a part of the proceedings.

New Zealand are also missing Finn Allen, who struck a 33-ball century against the Proteas in their T20 World Cup semi-final fixture.