Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs Power New Zealand To 180/5 Against India In 2nd T20I

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India's bowlers took early wickets, pressuring New Zealand initially.

Glenn Phillips (70) and Bevon Jacobs (58) led New Zealand's recovery.

New Zealand posted 180/5, setting India 181 target.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live: New Zealand posted 180/5 in 20 overs against India in the second T20I at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, on Saturday, with Glenn Phillips and Bevon Jacobs rescuing the innings after early wickets put the hosts under pressure.

Phillips top-scored with 70 off 43 balls, striking four fours and four sixes, while Jacobs contributed 58 from 46 deliveries. Their partnership helped New Zealand recover and set India a target of 181 in the five-match series.

India made early inroads through Arshdeep Singh, who dismissed Tim Seifert and Phillips, while Prince Yadav removed Finn Allen. Bhuvneshwar Kumar also struck in his comeback series, sending Daryl Mitchell back for six.

Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs Rescue New Zealand After Early Wickets

New Zealand lost Seifert for seven in the second over, caught by Tilak Varma off Arshdeep Singh. Allen followed after making 16 from 14 balls, bowled by Prince Yadav, before Bhuvneshwar dismissed Mitchell for six to leave the hosts searching for stability.

Phillips then took charge of the innings, combining controlled strokeplay with attacking shots to keep the scoring rate moving. His 70 came off 43 balls, including four boundaries and four sixes, and gave New Zealand the platform they needed after the early setbacks.

Jacobs played a valuable supporting role, scoring 58 from 46 deliveries. He struck five fours and one six, helping the hosts rebuild and carry their innings deep into the final overs.

Phillips eventually fell to Arshdeep, caught by Naman Dhir, while Jacobs was dismissed by Nitish Reddy, with Axar Patel taking the catch. The pair's contributions proved central to New Zealand reaching 180.

Michael Bracewell Provides Late Boost As New Zealand Finish On 180

New Zealand added late runs through captain Mitchell Santner, who remained unbeaten on four, and Michael Bracewell, who finished on 10 not out from just two balls. Bracewell struck a four and a six in a brief but explosive cameo.

Arshdeep Singh finished with two wickets, while Prince Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Nitish Reddy took one each. India conceded seven wides and one no-ball, with nine extras added to the total.

New Zealand ended their innings at 180/5, scoring at nine runs per over. India now need 181 to win the second T20I and build on their position in the five-match series.