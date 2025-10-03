Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NZ vs AUS 2nd T20 Live Streaming: How To Watch New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I LIVE

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 09:51 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

AUS vs NZ 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Australia and New Zealand are set to meet in the second T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on Friday at 11:15 AM IST. After a heavy defeat in the series opener, the Black Caps will be desperate to bounce back in front of their home crowd.

The first match had a dramatic start as New Zealand slumped to 6/3. However, youngster Tim Robinson stole the spotlight with a maiden T20I hundred, remaining unbeaten on 106 from 66 deliveries. Despite his brilliance, the Kiwis managed only 181/6 - a total that fell short on a batting-friendly track.

Australia’s bowling attack, led by Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa, kept the pressure on throughout, preventing New Zealand from accelerating further.

In response, the visitors began aggressively, with Travis Head and skipper Mitchell Marsh setting the tone at the top. Marsh played a captain’s knock, blasting 85 runs off just 43 balls before falling short of a century. Head, supported by quick contributions from Matthew Short and Tim David, steered Australia to victory with six wickets in hand and more than three overs to spare.

Unsurprisingly, Mitchell Marsh was adjudged Player of the Match for his power-packed batting display.

New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Streaming, Telecast

When is New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I game? 

The second T20I New Zealand vs Australia T20 clash in on Friday, October 3.

Where is New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I game be played?

The second New Zealand vs Australia T20I match is being played at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Where to watch New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I live streaming?

The second New Zealand vs Australia T20I match will be broadcast live on SonyLIV app and website in India.

How to watch New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I live streaming telecast in India?

The second New Zealand vs Australia T20I match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network.

New Zealand vs Australia Playing 11, 2nd T20 match today

New Zealand playing 11 (predicted): Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy.

Australia playing 11 (prediected): Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Tim David, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Published at : 03 Oct 2025 09:51 AM (IST)
New Zealand Vs Australia Live Streaming New Zealand Vs Australia LIVE AUS Vs NZ 2nd T20I Live Streaming AUS Vs NZ 2nd T20I Live AUS Vs NZ 2nd T20I NZ Vs AUS 2nd T20 Live
