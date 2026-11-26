Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tom Latham responded to Shubman Gill's cricket ball quality concerns.

Latham stressed adapting to conditions, not blaming equipment issues.

Says cricketers must perform with the given ball, regardless of its state.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham has offered a measured response to Shubman Gill's concerns about the quality of cricket balls, stressing that teams must find ways to adjust to changing conditions rather than dwell on the equipment. The discussion emerged after the drawn opening Test in Wellington, where India's captain questioned how effectively modern cricket balls retain their hardness. Gill had pointed out that both Dukes and Kookaburra balls can become soft after around 25 to 30 overs, potentially reducing the assistance available to bowlers.

Latham Points To Pitch Conditions

Tom Latham acknowledged that ball deterioration can be affected by several factors, particularly the surface on which a match is played.

However, the New Zealand skipper made it clear that adapting to those circumstances is part of the challenge for international cricketers.

"I think sometimes the wicket can dictate what the ball does, whether it's a little bit more flatter or a little bit more abrasive, then the ball can deteriorate a little bit quicker, whether that be a Dukes ball, whether that be a Kookaburra ball,"

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He added that players should concentrate on preserving the ball for as long as possible during a match.

"So I think from our point of view, we're always trying to adapt and find what's the best way to look after the ball to keep it in good condition as much as we can."

Latham Says Players Must Work With Available Conditions

The New Zealand captain also noted that the durability of cricket balls can differ from one series or season to another.

Players may encounter equipment that holds its condition well on some occasions, while other batches deteriorate more quickly.

"So, I guess it's a series-by-series thing. Sometimes it's a year-by-year thing. Sometimes the balls can be really good. Sometimes maybe not so good, where they deteriorate a little bit more."

Latham underlined that cricketers ultimately have to make the best of whatever ball is provided.

"But we know as cricketers, you've got to be able to play with the ball that you've got. And whether it's in good condition, whether it's not so good, you've got to find a way,"

India's second and final Test of the series begins on November 29, 3:30 AM IST onwards.

The match will be held at the Hagley Oval, where India have only played one game before, which they lost.