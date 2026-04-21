Not Sooryavanshi Or Mhatre: Former India Star Picks This Batsman As Best Young Talent

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ashwin praises Priyansh Arya's impressive IPL 2026 performance.

Sooryavanshi shows promise with quick half-centuries.

Mhatre ruled out of IPL due to hamstring injury.

Ashwin Praises Priyansh Arya: The rise of young Indian cricketers in IPL 2026 has captured widespread attention, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre emerging as two of the brightest prospects. Fresh off their ICC Under-19 World Cup triumph, the duo has carried their form into the IPL, delivering consistent performances and earning praise across the cricketing fraternity. However, veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has offered a slightly different perspective. While acknowledging the talent of both Sooryavanshi and Mhatre, Ashwin believes another young batsman has edged ahead in terms of overall impact.

Ashwin Backs Priyansh Arya As Standout Talent

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin highlighted Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Priyansh Arya as the player who has impressed him the most among India’s emerging stars.

"Kisiko upar-neeche laane ka nahi hai, magar ye jo Priyansh Arya hai na, jitna Ayush Mhatre, jitna Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hain, usse bhi thora ek kadam mujhe lag raha hain agey hain (I am not trying to put anyone above or below anyone, but Priyansh Arya, to me, looks a step ahead even of Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi)."

"Compare nahi kar raha hu, kyunki yeh bada run bana leta hain, inke paas range of shots zyada hain (I am not comparing them, because he goes on to make big scores and he has a wider range of shots)," he added.

Priyansh Arya’s Explosive IPL 2026 Form

Priyansh Arya has been one of the most exciting performers this season. Having already made a mark in his debut IPL season with 475 runs for PBKS last year, Arya has continued his impressive run this year.

In five matches so far, he has accumulated 211 runs at an average of 42.2, striking at an extraordinary rate of over 248, further cementing his reputation as a rising star.

In his latest outing as of this writing, the 24-year-old produced a sensational knock of 93 off just 37 balls against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), showcasing his aggressive strokeplay.

Sooryavanshi Shines, Mhatre Sidelined By Injury

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has also enjoyed a remarkable campaign, highlighted by two rapid-fire half-centuries that came off just 15 balls each. His tally of 246 runs from six matches reflects his consistency and attacking intent at the top of the order.

Ayush Mhatre, meanwhile, has been equally impressive but faces an unfortunate setback. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026 due to a hamstring injury. Despite his early exit, he remains CSK’s leading run-scorer this season, having scored 201 runs in six innings.

Check Out: Another Setback For CSK! Ayush Mhatre Ruled Out Of IPL 2026