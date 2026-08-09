Not Sachin Tendulkar! Brett Lee Picks This Cricketer As Greatest Of All Time

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Brett Lee names Jacques Kallis as greatest cricketer of all time.

Lee distinguishes Kallis from Sachin Tendulkar, best batsman.

Kallis's impressive Test and ODI stats support claim.

Brett Lee Cricket GOAT Pick: Sachin Tendulkar is regarded by many as cricket’s greatest-ever batsman, but Australian fast-bowling legend Brett Lee has drawn a clear distinction between the best batsman and the best cricketer. While Lee has immense admiration for Tendulkar’s batting achievements, he believes South African great Jacques Kallis deserves the ultimate GOAT (greatest of all time) tag when the entire skill set of a cricketer is taken into account.

Why Lee Rates Kallis Above Tendulkar

Speaking on the Beer Biceps podcast, Lee placed Tendulkar at the very top of the batting charts but gave Kallis the edge when assessing overall contribution with both bat and ball.

"I've always said that I think that the best batsman to ever play the game is Sachin Tendulkar. But the best cricketer is Jacques Kallis. He's got the best numbers in the world. If you look at his stats, the stats don't lie. He's incredible."

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Lee’s argument centres on Kallis’ extraordinary ability to influence matches in multiple disciplines.

Unlike a specialist batsman, Kallis consistently contributed with the ball while also producing huge numbers with the bat.

The South African finished his Test career with 13,289 runs at an average of 55.37, including 45 centuries. He also claimed 292 wickets at 32.65 and took 200 catches.

His ODI record was similarly impressive. Kallis accumulated 11,579 runs at an average of 44.36, with 17 centuries, while adding 273 wickets at 31.79.

Lee & Kallis Shared IPL Dressing Room

The two former international rivals also crossed paths as teammates in the Indian Premier League.

Kallis represented Kolkata Knight Riders between 2011 and 2014, making 56 appearances for the franchise. Lee was also part of KKR during that period, playing for the team from 2011 to 2013.

Their time together in Kolkata came after years of competing against each other on the international stage.

For Lee, however, Kallis’ status as the greatest cricketer goes beyond their personal connection.

His ability to deliver elite performances with both bat and ball is what separates him from even the most celebrated specialists.