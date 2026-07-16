No Kohli, Rohit In Playing XI? Shubman Gill's Big Statement Leaves Fans Worried

Team India finally returned to winning ways after suffering six consecutive defeats, beating England by six wickets in the opening ODI at Edgbaston to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Before this victory, India had endured a disappointing run, losing the T20I series 4-0 to England and 2-0 to Ireland.

Despite boasting experienced stars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah, the team struggled for consistency in 1st ODI against England.

Following India's win, captain Shubman Gill revealed that India are experimenting with different combinations as part of their preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Speaking after the match, Gill praised the contributions from the middle and lower order, saying it gives the entire batting unit greater confidence when players lower down the order finish games. He also revealed that India had planned to bowl first regardless of the target, even if England had posted 320 runs, as the team was confident in its batting strength.

Although India chased down the target comfortably, senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had forgettable outings. Rohit managed just 11 runs, while Kohli was dismissed for 5, falling lbw to Jofra Archer immediately after striking a boundary.

Focus On Team Combinations

Shubman Gill explained that the ongoing ODI series is an ideal opportunity to test different playing combinations ahead of the 2027 World Cup. Reports also suggest that BCCI is considering a rotation policy to evaluate a wider pool of players before the tournament.

"We are trying different combinations to find the right balance in both our batting and bowling," Gill said. He added that the conditions in England closely resemble those expected in South Africa, where the 2027 ODI World Cup will be held.

According to Gill, the new ball offered plenty of movement, making stroke-making difficult early in the innings before conditions became easier for batting later on. He believes playing under such conditions gives India valuable experience while allowing the team management to assess various combinations ahead of the marquee event.