No Resignation, No Cricket: Bangladesh Players Revolt Against BCB

HomeSportsCricketNo Resignation, No Cricket: Bangladesh Players Revolt Against BCB

The issue erupted after M. Nazmul Islam made comments during a media interaction that players found offensive and disrespectful.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 09:56 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bangladesh cricket has been hit by another major controversy, with situation escalating beyond verbal exchanges.

This time, national team players have openly come out in protest against Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), announcing that they will boycott all cricketing activities until BCB director M. Nazmul Islam steps down from his position.

Controversial remarks trigger backlash

Cricketers expressed strong displeasure, stating that such remarks were unbecoming of someone holding a senior and responsible role within the board. The comments quickly sparked outrage, drawing criticism from players and the wider cricketing community.

Players united in protest

Mohammad Mithun, president of the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh, addressed the media and clarified that the protest was a collective decision.

He emphasized that the stance was unanimously supported by both senior and junior players, and not driven by any individual. Mithun confirmed that the players have resolved not to take the field until the director resigns.

BPL faces uncertainty

The standoff threatens to seriously impact the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Two league matches are scheduled for January 15, but the players’ boycott could disrupt the tournament. Such a scenario would not only hurt the board’s credibility but could also result in substantial financial losses for broadcasters, sponsors, and other stakeholders.

BCB responds with damage control

In response to the growing backlash, BCB released an official statement distancing itself from the remarks made by Nazmul Islam.

The board stated that his comments reflected personal views and did not represent BCB’s official stance or policies. The statement also acknowledged that any comments causing distress to players were regrettable.

BCB further assured that the matter would be reviewed thoroughly. It added that if any official is found to have acted in a way that undermines the dignity of the game or disrespects players, appropriate disciplinary action would be considered.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Bangladesh national team players boycotting cricketing activities?

Players are protesting against BCB director M. Nazmul Islam's offensive and disrespectful remarks made during a media interaction.

Is this protest by individual players or a collective decision?

The protest is a collective decision unanimously supported by both senior and junior players, not driven by any individual.

How will this player boycott affect the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)?

The boycott threatens to disrupt the BPL, potentially causing financial losses and damaging the board's credibility.

What is the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) response to the controversy?

The BCB distanced itself from the director's remarks, stating they were personal views. They assured a review and potential disciplinary action.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 15 Jan 2026 09:56 AM (IST)
Bangladesh Mohammad Mithun Bangladesh Cricket Board BCB Bangladesh Cricket
