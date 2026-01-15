No Resignation, No Cricket: Bangladesh Players Revolt Against BCB

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Bangladesh cricket has been hit by another major controversy, with situation escalating beyond verbal exchanges.

This time, national team players have openly come out in protest against Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), announcing that they will boycott all cricketing activities until BCB director M. Nazmul Islam steps down from his position.

Controversial remarks trigger backlash

The issue erupted after M. Nazmul Islam made comments during a media interaction that players found offensive and disrespectful.

Cricketers expressed strong displeasure, stating that such remarks were unbecoming of someone holding a senior and responsible role within the board. The comments quickly sparked outrage, drawing criticism from players and the wider cricketing community.

Players united in protest

Mohammad Mithun, president of the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh, addressed the media and clarified that the protest was a collective decision.

He emphasized that the stance was unanimously supported by both senior and junior players, and not driven by any individual. Mithun confirmed that the players have resolved not to take the field until the director resigns.

BPL faces uncertainty

The standoff threatens to seriously impact the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Two league matches are scheduled for January 15, but the players’ boycott could disrupt the tournament. Such a scenario would not only hurt the board’s credibility but could also result in substantial financial losses for broadcasters, sponsors, and other stakeholders.

BCB responds with damage control

In response to the growing backlash, BCB released an official statement distancing itself from the remarks made by Nazmul Islam.

The board stated that his comments reflected personal views and did not represent BCB’s official stance or policies. The statement also acknowledged that any comments causing distress to players were regrettable.

BCB further assured that the matter would be reviewed thoroughly. It added that if any official is found to have acted in a way that undermines the dignity of the game or disrespects players, appropriate disciplinary action would be considered.