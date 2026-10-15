Bumrah is reportedly unlikely to feature, not due to fitness concerns, but because the team management wants him to build up his bowling workload for the Test leg of the tour. This approach aims to prepare him for the longer format.
No ODIs, Just One Match For Bumrah Before India vs New Zealand Tests: Report
Jasprit Bumrah could miss India’s ODI series against New Zealand as the team management prioritises his red-ball preparations.
- Jasprit Bumrah likely skipping New Zealand ODIs for Test preparation.
- He will build workload via an India A match.
- Management prioritises Bumrah's readiness for upcoming crucial Tests.
Bumrah Workload Management: India could take a cautious approach with Jasprit Bumrah during their upcoming tour of New Zealand, with the pace spearhead reportedly unlikely to feature in the five-match ODI series. According to Times of India, the decision is not related to a fitness concern but stems from the team management’s plans for the Test leg of the tour. Rather than rushing Bumrah through the white-ball schedule, the think-tank apparently wants him to build up his bowling workload through a multi-day fixture before the first Test.
India's Specific Workload Plan For Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah is expected to feature in the third India A match, which begins on November 6.
That fixture would give him valuable red-ball preparation ahead of the opening Test in Wellington on November 19.
The TOI report states that the fast bowler has already begun preparing for the longer format in Ahmedabad. He is also expected to visit the BCCI Centre of Excellence later this month before travelling to New Zealand.
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The India management reportedly wants him to be properly prepared for the demands of the Test series, rather than switching formats without sufficient build-up.
For context, the last time Bumrah played a Test was back in late November 2025 against South Africa in Guwahati.
Why India Are Prioritising The Test Series
The Times Of India report quoted an unnamed source explaining the thinking behind the plan:
"Bumrah is completely fit, but for a long tour, it's important to prioritise. The Test series is very important, so there's no point making Bumrah slog it out in the ODIs and then suddenly shift focus to red-ball cricket. He is the leader of the bowling pack, and a fresh, ready Bumrah is the priority right now,"
The management’s reported caution comes after Bumrah suffered a knee injury during the ODI series in England, which ruled him out of two Tests against Sri Lanka earlier this year.
Keeping him available for the upcoming red-ball assignments appears to be a key consideration.
That said, Bumrah did feature in India’s gold-medal-winning Asian Games campaign in September.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why won't Jasprit Bumrah play in the ODI series against New Zealand?
How is Jasprit Bumrah preparing for the upcoming Test series?
He is expected to play in the third India A match, which begins on November 6, for valuable red-ball preparation. He has also started preparing in Ahmedabad and will visit the BCCI Centre of Excellence.
Why is India prioritizing the Test series for Jasprit Bumrah?
The Test series is considered very important, and the management wants a fresh and ready Bumrah as the leader of the bowling pack. They aim to avoid him slogging in ODIs and then suddenly shifting focus to red-ball cricket.
Is Jasprit Bumrah currently fit to play?
Yes, the report states Bumrah is completely fit. His cautious approach is for workload management and strategic preparation for the Test series, not due to any current injury.