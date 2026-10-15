No ODIs, Just One Match For Bumrah Before India vs New Zealand Tests: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jasprit Bumrah likely skipping New Zealand ODIs for Test preparation.

He will build workload via an India A match.

Management prioritises Bumrah's readiness for upcoming crucial Tests.

Bumrah Workload Management: India could take a cautious approach with Jasprit Bumrah during their upcoming tour of New Zealand, with the pace spearhead reportedly unlikely to feature in the five-match ODI series. According to Times of India, the decision is not related to a fitness concern but stems from the team management’s plans for the Test leg of the tour. Rather than rushing Bumrah through the white-ball schedule, the think-tank apparently wants him to build up his bowling workload through a multi-day fixture before the first Test.

India's Specific Workload Plan For Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is expected to feature in the third India A match, which begins on November 6.

That fixture would give him valuable red-ball preparation ahead of the opening Test in Wellington on November 19.

The TOI report states that the fast bowler has already begun preparing for the longer format in Ahmedabad. He is also expected to visit the BCCI Centre of Excellence later this month before travelling to New Zealand.

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The India management reportedly wants him to be properly prepared for the demands of the Test series, rather than switching formats without sufficient build-up.

For context, the last time Bumrah played a Test was back in late November 2025 against South Africa in Guwahati.

Why India Are Prioritising The Test Series

The Times Of India report quoted an unnamed source explaining the thinking behind the plan:

"Bumrah is completely fit, but for a long tour, it's important to prioritise. The Test series is very important, so there's no point making Bumrah slog it out in the ODIs and then suddenly shift focus to red-ball cricket. He is the leader of the bowling pack, and a fresh, ready Bumrah is the priority right now,"

The management’s reported caution comes after Bumrah suffered a knee injury during the ODI series in England, which ruled him out of two Tests against Sri Lanka earlier this year.

Keeping him available for the upcoming red-ball assignments appears to be a key consideration.

That said, Bumrah did feature in India’s gold-medal-winning Asian Games campaign in September.