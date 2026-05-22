No Mohammad Rizwan As Pakistan Announce ODI Squad For Australia Series

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has implemented a seismic tactical shift by announcing a 15-member ODI squad for the upcoming three-match home series against Australia.

Scheduled to take place between May 30 and June 4, 2026, in Rawalpindi and Lahore, the newly finalized roster features head-turning squad updates engineered by head coach Mike Hesson - headlined by the dramatic exclusion of Mohammad Rizwan and the return of superstar batter Babar Azam.

Pakistan ODI Squad For Australia Tour: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Salman Ali Agha, Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Naseem Shah, Rohail Nazir, Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shamyl Hussain, and Sufyan Moqim.

Mohammad Rizwan Sidelined

Team management, guided by head coach Mike Hesson, is reportedly planning a strict cultural revamp prioritizing dynamic strike rates and aggressive modern intent. Following a statistical slide in Rizwan’s scoring acceleration post-2023, selectors have chosen to move past the 33-year-old as they begin building their core blueprint for next year's 2027 ODI World Cup.

Selectors have recalled explosive top-order option Usman Khan to handle the gloves, while also keeping young, uncapped prospects like Mirza Saad Baig in the long-term pipeline.

Babar Azam Re-enters Frame

After being controversially rested/dropped from the squad during Pakistan's previous ODI tour of Bangladesh in March, former captain Babar Azam has earned a swift recall to reinforce the batting department.

Babar's steady anchoring ability is seen as indispensable for facing a world-class Australian bowling unit, especially given that Pakistan’s opening order has been completely gutted by injuries. Both explosive youngsters Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman have been officially ruled out of the series due to physical setbacks, putting immense pressure on Babar to steady the ship.

Hesson's Youth Wave

With veteran all-rounders Faheem Ashraf and Hussain Talat facing the axe due to inconsistency, Pakistan squad has injected a fresh wave of youthful exuberance:

Hunain Shah (PSL Breakout): The young fast bowler has earned his maiden international call-up after a spectacular Pakistan Super League (PSL 11) run, where he picked up 17 wickets for the Hyderabad Kingsmen.

Sufiyan Muqeem: The exciting mystery spinner returns to the mix to provide tactical variety on the flat home tracks.

Ali Raza: The talented quick makes a high-profile return to bolster a pace battery led by Shaheen Shah Afridi.